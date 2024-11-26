Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
77-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹3.8 Crore After Fake Digital Arrest, Scammers Insisted Her To Keep Video Call Active 24/7

Whenever the call disconnected, the scammers would contact her immediately and threaten her to stay online. Over the course of a month, the woman transferred nearly ₹4 crore.

In a shocking case of cybercrime, a 77-year-old homemaker from South Mumbai was defrauded of ₹3.8 crore by scammers impersonating law enforcement officials. The elderly woman was subjected to a month-long “digital arrest,” under the guise of a fake money laundering investigation.

How the Scam Took Place?

The ordeal started with a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. The caller claimed a parcel sent by the woman to Taiwan had been intercepted, containing five passports, a bank card, four kilograms of clothes, and MDMA drugs.

Despite her insistence that she had not sent any such parcel, the scammers escalated the situation by alleging her Aadhaar card details were used in the crime.

Fake Police Officials Involved

The woman was connected to a so-called Mumbai police officer via the same call, who confirmed the allegations. She was then asked to download Skype for further communication with a senior officer.

A man introduced himself as IPS officer Anand Rana and demanded her bank account details. Another scammer, posing as George Mathew from the finance department, instructed her to transfer funds to specific accounts as part of the investigation. They reassured her that the money would be returned upon proving her innocence.

Constant Surveillance and Threats

The fraudsters insisted the woman keep her video call active 24/7 and warned her against disconnecting or discussing the case with anyone. This psychological manipulation led her to transfer an initial amount of ₹15 lakh.

Whenever the call disconnected, the scammers would contact her immediately and threaten her to stay online. Over the course of a month, the woman transferred nearly ₹4 crore.

The Scam Unveiled

When the promised refund never came, the woman became suspicious and confided in her daughter. Upon hearing the details, her daughter encouraged her to report the incident to the authorities. The complaint brought the fraud to light.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the incident to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Key Lessons from the Incident

This case serves as a stark reminder to remain vigilant against cyber fraud:

Verify Official Communication: Always cross-check claims of legal or financial actions with authentic sources.

Avoid Sharing Personal Information: Never disclose sensitive details like bank accounts or Aadhaar numbers without verification.

Report Suspicious Activity: Seek immediate assistance from family or law enforcement when encountering unusual demands.

