8 Farmers Die By Suicide In Maharashtra Everyday? Minister Says Statistics ‘Partially True’

Maharashtra's Relief and Rehabilitation Minister, Makarand Jadhav-Patil, admitted on Monday that reports of eight farmers dying by suicide daily in the state over the past 56 months were "partially true."

Maharashtra's Relief and Rehabilitation Minister, Makarand Jadhav-Patil, admitted that reports of eight farmers dying by suicide daily

Maharashtra’s Relief and Rehabilitation Minister, Makarand Jadhav-Patil, admitted on Monday that reports of eight farmers dying by suicide daily in the state over the past 56 months were “partially true.” His statement came in response to a question raised by NCP MLC Shivajirao Garje during question hour in the legislative council.

The minister highlighted that the problem was particularly severe in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Amravati divisions, where the number of farmer suicides was significantly higher than in other regions. He outlined various factors leading to these tragic deaths and detailed the government’s efforts to provide relief to affected families.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Disturbing Suicide Statistics Across Maharashtra

According to the figures shared by the minister, a staggering number of farmers took their own lives in different parts of the state over the past year:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division: 952 suicides

952 suicides Marathwada division: 952 suicides

952 suicides Akola: 168 suicides

168 suicides Wardha: 112 suicides

112 suicides Beed: 205 suicides

205 suicides Amravati division: 1,069 suicides

Between January 1 and December 31, 2024, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar alone reported 952 farmer suicides. Out of these, 707 cases were considered eligible for government assistance, and financial aid was provided in 433 cases.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Financial Assistance for Affected Families

The minister also shared details of financial aid provided to the families of deceased farmers:

In Beed district , 167 cases were approved for assistance, and 108 families received financial support.

, 167 cases were approved for assistance, and 108 families received financial support. In Amravati division , 441 cases were deemed eligible, and 332 received aid.

, 441 cases were deemed eligible, and 332 received aid. In Mantha taluka (Jalna district), 13 farmer suicides were recorded between April 2023 and September 2024.

Jadhav-Patil reaffirmed the government’s commitment to helping the families affected by farmer suicides, emphasizing that ongoing efforts are being made to address the crisis.

Government’s Pledge to Support Farmers

The issue of farmer suicides has been a longstanding concern in Maharashtra, often attributed to financial distress, crop failures, mounting debts, and adverse weather conditions. While the government has initiated relief measures, including financial assistance, critics argue that more needs to be done to address the root causes of the crisis.

“The government is committed to providing support to the families of farmers who committed suicide,” the minister assured the legislative council. However, with suicide rates remaining alarmingly high, there is growing pressure on the administration to implement more effective solutions to prevent further tragedies.