8 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Deported By Delhi Police, Entered Via Unauthorized Routes

The Delhi Police have deported eight Bangladeshi nationals residing in the Rangpuri area of the capital, an official confirmed on Sunday. The individuals deported include Jahangir, his wife, and their six children, all hailing from Kekerhat village in Madaripur district, Bangladesh.

According to the police, Jahangir admitted to entering India through unauthorized routes and later brought his family along. The family had reportedly destroyed their Bangladeshi identification documents and concealed their true identities while living in Delhi.

A team from the Vasant Kunj South police station, tasked with identifying illegal immigrants, carried out a rigorous verification drive in Rangpuri. As part of this intensified effort, police conducted door-to-door checks of 400 families in the area. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Surendra Choudhary, stated that verification forms were also sent to suspected individuals in West Bengal, with a special team dispatched for manual document verification.

During the investigation, Jahangir and his family were identified and subsequently confessed to their Bangladeshi origins. The deportation process was completed in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

This deportation follows a similar incident on Friday, where a 28-year-old Bangladeshi woman, who had been residing illegally in various parts of Delhi and Mumbai for the past six years, was also deported.

The Delhi Police have launched a city-wide drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, prompted by the LG Secretariat’s order for a crackdown on such individuals. Police teams are conducting checks in areas like Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Jamia Nagar, verifying voter IDs and Aadhaar cards to uncover suspected illegal immigrants.

The crackdown is part of a two-month special initiative directed by the LG Secretariat to address concerns about unauthorized migrants in the city.

