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Home > India News > 80th Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: Vande Mataram Echoes At Red Fort After Independence, Says PM Modi

80th Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: Vande Mataram Echoes At Red Fort After Independence, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort as India celebrates its 80th Independence Day.

80th Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: Vande Mataram Echoes At Red Fort After Independence, Says PM Modi

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-15 07:55 IST

The nation is celebrating the 80th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. 
 
As soon as the National Flag was hoisted by Prime Minister Modi, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force. The hoisting of the National Flag was synchronised with the 21-gun salute.

Independence Day 2026: ‘Vande Mataram’ Echoes From Red Fort for First Time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the moment as historic as ‘Vande Mataram’ echoed from the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

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Modi said the occasion holds special significance as India is also marking 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, making the rendition at the historic venue even more memorable.

PM Modi Addresses Nation on I-Day 2026

After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister addressed the Nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Nearly 5,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year. They include International Yoga Day volunteers, women entrepreneurs under PM Mudra Yojana, best performing MY Bharat volunteers, best performing beneficiaries of PMAY(U) and street vendors under PM SVANidhi, among others.
 
For the first time, National Song Vande Mataram was rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. The grand event is being commemorated to mark 150 years of the enduring legacy of Vande Mataram and celebrate the energy, aspirations and pivotal contribution of Yuva Shakti in driving India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. A total of two thousand 500 boy and girl cadets of the Army, Navy and Air Force and My Bharat volunteers will participate in the celebrations.
 
Around five thousand Special Guests, from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort. These include Artisans under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, Women Entrepreneurs under the PM Mudra Yojana, Street vendors under PM SVANidhi and Taxi Drivers of Bharat Taxi.

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80th Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: Vande Mataram Echoes At Red Fort After Independence, Says PM Modi
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80th Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: Vande Mataram Echoes At Red Fort After Independence, Says PM Modi

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80th Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: Vande Mataram Echoes At Red Fort After Independence, Says PM Modi

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80th Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: Vande Mataram Echoes At Red Fort After Independence, Says PM Modi
80th Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: Vande Mataram Echoes At Red Fort After Independence, Says PM Modi
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