84-Year-Old Man Dies Of COVID In Bengaluru, Officials Urge Public Not To Panic

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao addressed the media, urging citizens not to panic. “When people see headlines suggesting a COVID resurgence, they tend to panic. I want to reassure everyone that the situation is under control,” Rao said.

An 84-year-old man admitted to a private hospital in Whitefield, Bengaluru, has died after testing positive for COVID-19, health authorities confirmed on Saturday. The man, who had multiple pre-existing health conditions, was hospitalised on May 13 and passed away on May 17. His COVID-19 test result came back positive posthumously, raising concerns amid a noticeable spike in recent infections.

According to Karnataka health officials, the state has recorded 38 fresh COVID-19 cases, with 32 reported from Bengaluru alone. While the uptick has drawn public attention, the government has reiterated that the situation remains under control.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao addressed the media, urging citizens not to panic. “When people see headlines suggesting a COVID resurgence, they tend to panic. I want to reassure everyone that the situation is under control,” Rao said.

The minister called on media outlets to report responsibly and avoid sensationalising the rise in cases. “COVID-19 is not new. It became a pandemic five years ago, and we are now well-equipped to manage it. There is no need to exaggerate its severity,” he added.

Increased testing

While acknowledging the rise in infections in neighbouring Kerala, Rao attributed it to increased testing and clarified that no special restrictions are being imposed in Karnataka as of now. “There are no curbs in place. People are free to travel and go about their lives as usual,” he stated.

Rao also mentioned that the recent spike in cases could be linked to a sub-lineage of the JN.1 variant of the coronavirus, which has been reported in countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. “Even in those countries, the response has been measured and without panic,” he noted.

Health officials stressed that the deceased elderly man’s comorbidities were a major contributing factor in the outcome, though his COVID-positive status has sparked renewed attention. Vulnerable populations, particularly the elderly and those with chronic health issues, are advised to remain cautious and seek timely medical care if symptoms develop.

Despite the recent developments, authorities maintain that there is no cause for alarm, and the public is encouraged to stay informed and follow basic health precautions.

bengaluru covid death covid-19 bengaluru

