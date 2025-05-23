9-Month-Old Baby Tests Positive For Covid-19 In Bengaluru, Admitted To Vani Vilas Hospital

A 9-month-old baby from Bengaluru Rural has tested positive for Covid-19. Karnataka reports 16 active cases, raising concerns for health officials.

A nine-month-old baby boy has tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru, health department officials confirmed on Friday. The case has raised fresh concerns as Karnataka monitors a small but notable rise in Covid cases across the state.

According to Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, the infant tested positive on May 22 using a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). The child is currently stable and undergoing treatment at Vani Vilas Hospital in Kalasipalya, Bengaluru.

Health department sources revealed that the baby is originally from Hoskote, located in Bengaluru Rural district. He was initially admitted to a private hospital before being shifted to Vani Vilas Hospital for specialized care.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had earlier reported on May 21 that the state was monitoring 16 active Covid-19 cases, indicating a slow but noticeable re-emergence of infections.

Nationally, India recorded a total of 257 Covid-19 cases as of May 19, showing that while numbers remain low, the virus has not been entirely eliminated.

Officials continue to monitor the situation closely, especially in light of vulnerable populations like infants being affected. While the child’s condition is stable, health experts stress the need to remain vigilant and follow basic preventive measures.

