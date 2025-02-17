A 4.7 Magnitude Hit The Puri District In Odisha After Delhi And Bihar

While the tremors were felt across multiple regions, there have been no reports of significant damage or injuries. However, the frequency of these earthquakes has prompted concerns about aftershocks, leading authorities to monitor the situation closely.

The morning of February 17 began with a series of seismic events across India, starting with tremors in Delhi-NCR and Bihar, followed by a 4.7 magnitude earthquake in Odisha’s Puri district at around 8:15 AM. Thankfully, no casualties or damage have been reported so far, but the series of earthquakes has caused widespread panic among locals and raised concerns about potential aftershocks.

Earthquake Details in Odisha: Magnitude 4.7 at 8:15 AM

The earthquake in Puri, Odisha, followed two other major earthquakes earlier in the day. The tremors, measuring 4.7 in magnitude, were felt just hours after a similar 4.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Delhi-NCR at 5:36 AM. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake in New Delhi had a depth of five kilometers, with the epicenter near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan.

Prime Minister Modi Urges Calm and Safety Measures

In response to the tremors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to stay calm and follow safety precautions. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.”

Impact of Earthquakes in Delhi, Bihar, and Odisha

