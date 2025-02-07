Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy: Jeet Adani Weds Diva Jaimin Shah

In a heartfelt announcement, billionaire Gautam Adani shared that his youngest son Jeet Adani married Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, in a "small and extremely private function" held in Ahmedabad.

A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy: Jeet Adani Weds Diva Jaimin Shah


In a heartfelt announcement, billionaire Gautam Adani shared that his youngest son Jeet Adani married Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, in a “small and extremely private function” held in Ahmedabad. The ceremony took place at the Adani township in Ahmedabad, called Shantigram, with rituals conducted as per traditional Jain and Gujarati customs.

Gautam Adani’s Message to Well-Wishers

Taking to social media, Gautam Adani shared pictures from the wedding, expressing his gratitude and apologies for not being able to invite all well-wishers. “With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today. The wedding took place today in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones. It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologise. I sincerely seek blessings and love from all of you for my daughter Diva and Jeet,” he wrote in a post on X.

Philanthropic Announcements at the Wedding

Gautam Adani made a significant philanthropic announcement during the wedding festivities. He pledged a donation of Rs 10,000 crore to be channelled into various social causes, including infrastructure development in healthcare, education, and skill development.

Sources indicated that the funds would be allocated to initiatives that aim to provide affordable world-class hospitals and medical colleges, top-tier K-12 schools, and advanced global skill academies with assured employability.

Jeet and Diva’s Noble Pledge

Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah made a noble commitment as they embarked on their married life. The couple pledged to contribute Rs 10 lakh each year to support the wedding of 500 women with disabilities. This initiative, called “Mangal Seva,” aims to bring joy and dignity to Divyang daughters and their families.

“Jeet and Diva have decided to start their married life with a noble pledge. They have taken a ‘Mangal Seva’ pledge to contribute Rs 10 lakh to the wedding of 500 Divyang sisters every year. As a father, this pledge gives me immense satisfaction. I believe this initiative will help many Divyang daughters and their families live with joy and dignity,” Gautam Adani said in a post on X.

Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group in 2019 after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He currently leads the Adani Airports business and Adani Digital Labs. His professional journey has been marked by strategic contributions to the expansion of the Adani Group’s ventures.

 A Celebration Beyond Festivities

The wedding of Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah was not just a celebration of love and tradition but also a platform for impactful philanthropic initiatives. The Adani family’s commitments to social causes and support for the differently-abled reflect a noble approach to leadership and responsibility. As the newlyweds begin their journey, their pledge to serve society stands as a testament to their values and aspirations.

