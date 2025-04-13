Home
Sunday, April 13, 2025
‘A Dark Chapter’ PM Modi Pays Tribute To Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs, Says Sacrifice Fueled India’s Fight For Freedom

Jallianwala Bagh massacre remains one of the most horrific episodes in India’s colonial history.

‘A Dark Chapter’ PM Modi Pays Tribute To Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs, Says Sacrifice Fueled India’s Fight For Freedom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, calling their sacrifice a major turning point in India’s freedom struggle. The tribute came on the 105th anniversary of the tragic incident that took place on April 13, 1919.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “We pay homage to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. The coming generations will always remember their indomitable spirit. It was indeed a dark chapter in our nation’s history. Their sacrifice became a major turning point in India’s freedom struggle.”

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre remains one of the most horrific episodes in India’s colonial history. On Baisakhi day in 1919, thousands of Indians had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar to peacefully protest against the repressive Rowlatt Act. The Act had empowered the British government to arrest and detain Indians without trial, sparking nationwide outrage.

Despite a ban on public gatherings, around 20,000 people had assembled in the walled garden. Without any warning, Brigadier General Reginald Dyer ordered his troops to open fire on the unarmed crowd. In just ten minutes, about 1,650 rounds were fired. With only one narrow exit available, many were trampled in the chaos or jumped into a well to escape the gunfire.

While British records claimed 379 deaths, Indian estimates suggest that over 1,000 people were killed and more than 1,500 were injured in the brutal attack. The massacre triggered a wave of grief and anger across the country, significantly fueling the Indian independence movement.

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre PM Modi

