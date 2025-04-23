Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
A Day After The Pahalgam Terror Attack, Indian Army In Uri Operation Neutralized Two Pakistani Terrorists, Image Out

In a significant breakthrough for counter-terrorism efforts, security forces have foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Day After The Pahalgam Terror Attack, Indian Army In Uri Operation Neutralized Two Pakistani Terrorists, Image Out


In a significant breakthrough for counter-terrorism efforts, security forces have foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, two heavily armed Pakistani terrorists were neutralized in a fierce gunfight during the operation.

NewsX  gets its first look at the images of the neutralized terrorist.

The encounter unfolded when alert troops detected suspicious movement near the LoC and swiftly launched an operation to intercept the infiltrators. A heavy exchange of fire followed, resulting in the killing of two terrorists.

Sources revealed that a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like materials was recovered from the slain militants. The operation is still underway as forces continue combing the area to rule out the presence of additional infiltrators.

Officials believe the neutralised terrorists were part of a larger attempt to disrupt peace in the region.

