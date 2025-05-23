Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘A Difficult But Worthwhile Attempt’: Dublin Professor Backs India’s Push for UN Terror Definition | NewsX Exclusive

‘A Difficult But Worthwhile Attempt’: Dublin Professor Backs India’s Push for UN Terror Definition | NewsX Exclusive

In a wide-ranging conversation with senior consultant editor Vineet Malhotra on NewsX, Professor Christian Kaunert, an expert in international security based in Dublin, offered a sobering yet hopeful perspective on the global fight against terrorism.

‘A Difficult But Worthwhile Attempt’: Dublin Professor Backs India’s Push for UN Terror Definition | NewsX Exclusive

Professor Christian Kaunert, expert in international security based in Dublin, offered a perspective on the global fight against terrorism.


In a wide-ranging conversation with senior consultant editor Vineet Malhotra on NewsX, Professor Christian Kaunert, an expert in international security based in Dublin, offered a sobering yet hopeful perspective on the global fight against terrorism. From state sponsorship to defining terrorism legally at the United Nations, the professor addressed some of the thorniest challenges the world faces in counterterrorism.

Terrorism Cannot Be Eradicated, But Must Be Fought Constantly

Professor Kaunert began by pointing out a stark reality that many policymakers have acknowledged but rarely say out loud.

“Terrorism as an ideology and terrorism as a method is not something that we can easily root out. It’s something that we’ll be consistently and continuously fighting against,” he said.

He likened the fight against terrorism to ongoing battles against poverty or the pursuit of a perfect market economy—challenges that may never be entirely solved but must be persistently addressed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We can have the best policies in the world and we’ll be able to make the world perhaps a fairer place, but we won’t eradicate poverty. It’s the same with terrorism—we can strive towards eradicating it, but it isn’t something we can ultimately completely eradicate.”

State-Sponsored Terrorism: A Shared Historical Burden

Professor Kaunert emphasized that many terrorist groups have historically had some degree of state support.

“If you go back in history, you will find that a lot of groups are state-sponsored to a certain extent. In Europe, we’ve had our fair share… like West Germany’s Baader-Meinhof Group and Italy’s Red Brigades.”

He agreed that nations, especially democracies, must stand together against state sponsorship of terrorism.

“We need to make it very clear that this is unacceptable… that all democratic nations should condemn that.”

Backing India’s UN Push to Define Terrorism

India has been leading an initiative at the United Nations to formally define terrorism—a move that has long been stalled due to geopolitical complexities. Professor Kaunert voiced strong support for the effort, while acknowledging the difficulties.

“Yeah, I think for now the United Nations has never managed to actually define terrorism… I think it would be a worthwhile attempt to have one globally. I suspect it’s going to be difficult to get it past the UN Security Council, but I think it’s a worthwhile attempt.”

He noted that the European Union remains the only international body with a legally binding definition of terrorism, and that a global definition could bring much-needed clarity to international counterterrorism efforts.

“It would make the fight against terrorism certainly easier if we had a clearer legal definition that all nations need to abide to.”

Strengthening FATF: From Recommendations to Regulations

Turning to the role of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Professor Kaunert praised the organization’s work but noted its limitations.

“I think the FATF is a wonderful organization… but the way to make it stronger is to realize the underlying legal framework that it is subjected towards, which is ultimately an intergovernmental framework.”

He argued that for FATF’s recommendations to have teeth, they must be legally enforceable in national courts.

“You need to make them into regulations that are enforceable in national courts. And you need to do that either through the UN Security Council or through devising a new legal mechanism.”

India’s Right to Defend Itself

In the context of terror attacks linked to Pakistani soil, including past admissions by Pakistani ministers about harboring terrorists, Professor Kaunert made a firm case for India’s right to defend itself.

“It is very clear that those who’ve been attacked have a right to repel them… every nation that’s been attacked has a right to retaliate.”

He reiterated that terrorism should not be tolerated under any circumstance. “Terrorism is not something that should be tolerated under any circumstances… India in these circumstances has a right of self-defense—and self-defense also then implies to come after the terrorists where they go.”

A Global Challenge Needs a Global Response

As terrorism evolves, Professor Kaunert stressed that nations must respond in solidarity, not in isolation.

“Democratic nations do need to stand together… in order to eradicate or at least reduce the state sponsorship of terrorism.”

While the road ahead is long and complex, voices like Professor Kaunert’s underscore the importance of coordinated, principled action in the face of one of the world’s most persistent threats. India’s bid for a clear UN definition of terrorism, though difficult, may be a crucial step in building that unified front.

“I think it’s a worthwhile attempt—and something we should be striving towards.”

ALSO READ: Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy Calls For Unconditional Ceasefire, Direct Negotiations With Russia

Filed under

Christian Kaunert Dublin Professor

India has strongly critic

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...
EAM S. Jaishankar, while

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years
Chhonzin Angmo made histo

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...
The European Union has re

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’...
Netanyahu has come under

Explained: Why Israeli PM Netanyahu Is Facing Slander Accusations After Criticising Macron, Carney and Starmer...
A man who had been missin

MBBS Student Drugged And Gang Raped By Classmates in Sangli, 3 Arrested
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row At UN After Terror Attack in Pahalgam

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer Mt Everest

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’ in Trade Talks

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’...

Explained: Why Israeli PM Netanyahu Is Facing Slander Accusations After Criticising Macron, Carney and Starmer Over Gaza Remarks

Explained: Why Israeli PM Netanyahu Is Facing Slander Accusations After Criticising Macron, Carney and Starmer...

Entertainment

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse Here!

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’