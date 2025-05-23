In a wide-ranging conversation with senior consultant editor Vineet Malhotra on NewsX, Professor Christian Kaunert, an expert in international security based in Dublin, offered a sobering yet hopeful perspective on the global fight against terrorism.

In a wide-ranging conversation with senior consultant editor Vineet Malhotra on NewsX, Professor Christian Kaunert, an expert in international security based in Dublin, offered a sobering yet hopeful perspective on the global fight against terrorism. From state sponsorship to defining terrorism legally at the United Nations, the professor addressed some of the thorniest challenges the world faces in counterterrorism.

Terrorism Cannot Be Eradicated, But Must Be Fought Constantly

Professor Kaunert began by pointing out a stark reality that many policymakers have acknowledged but rarely say out loud.

“Terrorism as an ideology and terrorism as a method is not something that we can easily root out. It’s something that we’ll be consistently and continuously fighting against,” he said.

He likened the fight against terrorism to ongoing battles against poverty or the pursuit of a perfect market economy—challenges that may never be entirely solved but must be persistently addressed.

“We can have the best policies in the world and we’ll be able to make the world perhaps a fairer place, but we won’t eradicate poverty. It’s the same with terrorism—we can strive towards eradicating it, but it isn’t something we can ultimately completely eradicate.”

State-Sponsored Terrorism: A Shared Historical Burden

Professor Kaunert emphasized that many terrorist groups have historically had some degree of state support.

“If you go back in history, you will find that a lot of groups are state-sponsored to a certain extent. In Europe, we’ve had our fair share… like West Germany’s Baader-Meinhof Group and Italy’s Red Brigades.”

He agreed that nations, especially democracies, must stand together against state sponsorship of terrorism.

“We need to make it very clear that this is unacceptable… that all democratic nations should condemn that.”

Backing India’s UN Push to Define Terrorism

India has been leading an initiative at the United Nations to formally define terrorism—a move that has long been stalled due to geopolitical complexities. Professor Kaunert voiced strong support for the effort, while acknowledging the difficulties.

“Yeah, I think for now the United Nations has never managed to actually define terrorism… I think it would be a worthwhile attempt to have one globally. I suspect it’s going to be difficult to get it past the UN Security Council, but I think it’s a worthwhile attempt.”

He noted that the European Union remains the only international body with a legally binding definition of terrorism, and that a global definition could bring much-needed clarity to international counterterrorism efforts.

“It would make the fight against terrorism certainly easier if we had a clearer legal definition that all nations need to abide to.”

Strengthening FATF: From Recommendations to Regulations

Turning to the role of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Professor Kaunert praised the organization’s work but noted its limitations.

“I think the FATF is a wonderful organization… but the way to make it stronger is to realize the underlying legal framework that it is subjected towards, which is ultimately an intergovernmental framework.”

He argued that for FATF’s recommendations to have teeth, they must be legally enforceable in national courts.

“You need to make them into regulations that are enforceable in national courts. And you need to do that either through the UN Security Council or through devising a new legal mechanism.”

India’s Right to Defend Itself

In the context of terror attacks linked to Pakistani soil, including past admissions by Pakistani ministers about harboring terrorists, Professor Kaunert made a firm case for India’s right to defend itself.

“It is very clear that those who’ve been attacked have a right to repel them… every nation that’s been attacked has a right to retaliate.”

He reiterated that terrorism should not be tolerated under any circumstance. “Terrorism is not something that should be tolerated under any circumstances… India in these circumstances has a right of self-defense—and self-defense also then implies to come after the terrorists where they go.”

A Global Challenge Needs a Global Response

As terrorism evolves, Professor Kaunert stressed that nations must respond in solidarity, not in isolation.

“Democratic nations do need to stand together… in order to eradicate or at least reduce the state sponsorship of terrorism.”

While the road ahead is long and complex, voices like Professor Kaunert’s underscore the importance of coordinated, principled action in the face of one of the world’s most persistent threats. India’s bid for a clear UN definition of terrorism, though difficult, may be a crucial step in building that unified front.

“I think it’s a worthwhile attempt—and something we should be striving towards.”

