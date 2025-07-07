A Drug-Free Delhi Needs Us All’: Social Welfare Minister Calls For United Action Against Drug Abuse

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh chaired a high-level meeting on Monday, focusing on intensifying the city’s anti-drug efforts, particularly in the Central Delhi district.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders from district magistrates and senior police officers to representatives from education, health, and social welfare departments along with members of NGOs actively working at the grassroots level.

“We can only build a drug-free Delhi when every institution, department, and individual works in harmony. This isn’t just a government mission – it’s a collective responsibility,” the Minister said, striking a chord with those present.

The Minister directed officials to launch special campaigns in the sensitive areas of Central Delhi. He emphasized that regular awareness programs must be organized in schools, colleges, and shelter homes, which must not only be protected spaces but also become hubs of awareness and support.

He further instructed that better coordination between the police, social welfare, and health departments must be ensured to strengthen rehabilitation services and prevent relapse among recovering individuals.

Highlighting the importance of private sector support, he added, “We must welcome partnerships counselling, treatment, and post-recovery care can be significantly strengthened when private organizations join hands with government machinery.”

The idea of creating “Drug-Free Campuses” was also introduced as part of a broader strategy to build youth resilience. The Minister revealed that educational institutions across Delhi are being encouraged to establish anti-drug clubs safe spaces where students can learn, share, and heal.

Concluding the meeting, Ravinder Indraj reaffirmed the government’s commitment: “This isn’t just about reducing drug use. It’s about giving our youth the right direction, the right choices, and the right environment. Together, we can and we will make Delhi a better, safer, and drug-free city.”

