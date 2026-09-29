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Home > India News > A Mother’s Eyes Filled With Tears: How A CISF Jawan Reunited A Lost Child With His Parents

A Mother’s Eyes Filled With Tears: How A CISF Jawan Reunited A Lost Child With His Parents

A lost child’s frightening wait at a Delhi Metro station ended in an emotional reunion with his parents after a CISF jawan stepped in, comforted him and ensured his safety.

How A CISF Jawan Reunited A Lost Child With His Parents. Image Credit: @CISFHQrs/X
How A CISF Jawan Reunited A Lost Child With His Parents. Image Credit: @CISFHQrs/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 09:46 IST

In the rush of a Delhi Metro station, a few seconds are enough for a family to lose sight of each other. For one little boy, those seconds turned into a long and frightening wait. What followed, captured on camera, has now touched more than 1.4 million people online.

Lost In The Crowd

The boy found himself alone at the station, unable to spot his parents among the moving crowd. Tears rolled down his cheeks as he looked around for a familiar face. In a busy public space, a crying child can easily go unnoticed, and his fear grew with every passing minute.

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A Jawan Who Stayed By His Side

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan on duty noticed the distressed child and stepped in immediately. Instead of simply passing the matter along, he stayed with the boy, calmed him down and kept him safe until his parents could be found. His patience and gentle presence gave the child something he badly needed, a sense of security.

The Moment A Mother Saw Her Son

The video, shared on Instagram by user Roshan, opens with the boy’s mother rushing out of a train. His father follows close behind as the couple hurry towards their child. The mother pulls the boy into a tight embrace and consoles him, while relief spreads across her face. After a terrifying separation, the family is whole again. For that one moment, every worry seemed to melt into happiness.

Words That Stayed With Everyone

As the parents caught their breath, the jawan spoke words that many viewers remembered long after the clip ended. “Tension matt lo, hum log lage hain seva mein,” he told the family, which means, don’t worry, we are here to serve and help.

A Lesson For Every Parent

A fellow passenger also offered some practical advice. The boy knew his address, but the man urged the parents to teach him a phone number as well. A child who can recite a number to a stranger in uniform can be reunited with family far more quickly, and it is a small step that can make a big difference in a crowded place.

The Internet Salutes The Uniform

The clip has crossed 1.4 million views, with many users thanking the CISF for making sure the child was not left alone. Others praised the jawan for staying calm and reassuring the boy during what was clearly an overwhelming moment.

A Small Act, A Big Relief

Sometimes, safety in a city of millions depends on one person who chooses to pause and care. On that Delhi Metro platform, a CISF jawan did exactly that, and a mother’s tears turned from fear into joy.

Also Read: Rs 9.5 Crore Bounty For Goldy Brar: Why FBI Put A Million-Dollar Reward On Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Top Aide

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A Mother’s Eyes Filled With Tears: How A CISF Jawan Reunited A Lost Child With His Parents

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A Mother’s Eyes Filled With Tears: How A CISF Jawan Reunited A Lost Child With His Parents
A Mother’s Eyes Filled With Tears: How A CISF Jawan Reunited A Lost Child With His Parents
A Mother’s Eyes Filled With Tears: How A CISF Jawan Reunited A Lost Child With His Parents
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