‘A New Fragrance Is In the Air’: What PM Modi Said In His First Bengal Rally After BJP Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said West Bengal was witnessing a “new freshness” and stepping into a new phase of development, as he addressed a massive gathering at Tarakeswar in Hooghly district during the ‘Paschimbanga Divas’ celebrations. The rally marked his first public event in the state since the BJP formed its first-ever government in West Bengal last month, bringing an end to the 15-year rule of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. Addressing supporters, Modi said the mood across the state reflected optimism, confidence and a sense of change.

PM Modi says Bengal has ‘broken free from its shackles’

Invoking the blessings of Baba Taraknath and referring to the significance of West Bengal Day, the Prime Minister said the state appeared to be reclaiming its lost glory. “Baba Taraknath and this sacred land of Bengal, this historic date of West Bengal Day, and the presence of all of you in such large numbers… Today, after the elections and the swearing-in, I have the good fortune for the first time to come among you. There is now a new freshness in the air of Bengal. A new fragrance is wafting from every particle here. It feels as if Bengal has now broken free from its shackles, as if the return of Bengal’s glory has begun,” PM Modi said.

Tarakeswar, one of Bengal’s most revered pilgrimage centres, is home to the historic Taraknath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and drew large crowds for the event.

Why June 20 holds special significance for West Bengal

The Prime Minister’s visit coincided with ‘Paschimbanga Divas’, officially observed every year on June 20. The day commemorates West Bengal’s formation and honours its unique cultural and historical identity.

The date goes back to June 20, 1947, where the Bengal legislative assembly convened to vote on the separation of Bengal according to the Mountbatten plan. This move brought about the formation of West Bengal and East Bengal. Many years down the line, East Bengal became Bangladesh upon attaining independence from Pakistan in 1971, with the help of India.

Development projects and political change take centre stage

Highlighting the projects inaugurated and launched during the programme, PM Modi said the state had begun laying the foundation for a stronger future. He linked the political change in Bengal with what he described as a growing sense of hope among people.

“Today’s this program… this is a witness, the inauguration of these projects is a testament that our Bengal has set to work on building its new future. The glow on the faces of Bengal’s people… the sentiment of joy and trust in village after village… I have come to share in this joy of yours. Your one vote, one election… how much it can change, this is clearly visible in Bengal,” he said.

The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, while the Trinamool Congress won 80 seats, marking the party’s biggest political breakthrough in a state where it had long remained on the fringes.

‘One vote can change everything’, PM tells Bengal

The Prime Minister said the transformation unfolding in the state demonstrated the power of democratic participation and public mandate.

“It is clearly visible in Bengal how much change a single vote can bring. On this occasion, I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Bengal and all my fellow countrymen on West Bengal Day… This year, West Bengal Day carries even greater significance, as the dreams envisioned for Bengal’s bright future after independence by its great personalities are, in a way, being realized today. May this historic occasion inspire West Bengal’s development and help us script a new and glorious history,” he said.

PM recalls Bengal’s sacrifices and the wounds of Partition

Looking back at Bengal’s role in India’s freedom movement, PM Modi said the state had endured immense hardship and sacrifice. He referred to the violence that engulfed Kolkata during Direct Action Day in 1946 and the trauma that accompanied Partition.

“In the era of slavery, our Bengal gave so many sacrifices, bore so many renunciations. In 1946, the violence that occurred in Kolkata resulted in many innocent Bengalis fell victim to it. Bengal endured bloodshed, lost its own people, saw its motherland being torn apart, but Bengal did not allow its identity and sense of self to be destroyed. The result of this was that when there was a conspiracy to separate the entire Bengal from India, by creating a separate West Bengal, those intentions were not allowed to succeed… On the occasion of West Bengal Day, we are not just remembering a date, but recalling the entire history,” he added.

Welfare schemes and infrastructure push unveiled

During the event, the Prime Minister released the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), formally launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in West Bengal, and laid the foundation stone for several development projects aimed at boosting infrastructure and welfare delivery across the state.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Can Cow Urine Help Fight Chikungunya? IIT Roorkee Study Finds Powerful Antiviral Compounds