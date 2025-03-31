A Rumour Led To Communal Tension In Bihar’s Darbhanga: Police

The unrest erupted when stones were allegedly hurled from rooftops at devotees returning from the Kalash Shobha Yatra on the first day of Chaiti Navratra. Law enforcement swiftly intervened, bringing the situation under control.

Tensions flared in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Sunday as clashes broke out between two communities during a religious procession. The unrest erupted when stones were allegedly hurled from rooftops at devotees returning from the Kalash Shobha Yatra on the first day of Chaiti Navratra. Law enforcement swiftly intervened, bringing the situation under control.

Police Response and Arrests

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy confirmed the incident, stating that security forces were deployed promptly to restore order. “Police personnel are stationed in the area to ensure peace, and investigations are ongoing. So far, six individuals have been taken into custody,” he said.

Authorities suggest that the violence may have stemmed from a minor dispute that escalated into a larger conflict. Reports indicate that tensions flared due to a rumor involving the alleged mistreatment of a hen, which fueled hostility between the groups. Law enforcement acted quickly to prevent further escalation.

Preventive Measures and Legal Action

To curb further disturbances, the administration has filed an FIR against 45 individuals identified as participants in the violence. A police spokesperson assured that strict action would be taken against those found guilty. “We are monitoring the situation closely, and any attempts to disrupt communal harmony will be dealt with firmly,” the statement read.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Security Heightened Amid Festive Season

With Eid-ul-Fitr and Ram Navami approaching, law enforcement agencies have intensified vigilance to prevent any further disturbances. Authorities have urged residents to maintain peace and avoid falling prey to rumors or misinformation that could incite unrest.

Must Read: ‘Should I Call It Emergency?’ Akhilesh Yadav While Attending The Idgah In Aishbagh