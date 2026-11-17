A Supreme Court case that began with a student’s complaint against Amity University has now turned into a nationwide examination of private universities. However, the high-profile proceedings have taken an unexpected turn after the Supreme Court reassigned the matter to a new three-judge Bench.

The case, Ayesha Jain v. Amity University Noida & Ors, was earlier being heard by a Bench led by Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice NV Anjaria. It will now come up before a Bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath on November 19.

According to the Supreme Court’s case status, Justices R Mahadevan and Aparesh Kumar Singh will also be part of the newly constituted Bench.

The case was regularly listed as a part-heard matter before the earlier Bench until October. However, no reasons have been disclosed in the judicial record for the sudden change, which comes just days before the next scheduled hearing.

How Ayesha Jain’s Complaint Became a Nationwide Probe

This entire issue had begun as an individual complaint in the mid-year of 2025, raised by Ayesha Jain, who was 23 years old at that time, against Amity University, Noida. Jain said that the officials of this university harassed her and did not let her attend classes because she changed her name legally from Khushi Jain to Ayesha Jain, and this resulted in the loss of her academic year due to the behaviour of this university.

While the Supreme Court asked the senior officials of Amity University about the way they treated this student and provided her with relief, the Bench did not think of closing this case. Instead, in November 2025, the Bench headed by Justice Amanullah took up this issue in the broader public interest.

Supreme Court Sought Answers From Top Government Officials

The Court took several significant steps during the proceedings. In November 2025, it directed the Cabinet Secretary, Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, and the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman to personally submit affidavits.

The affidavits were required to provide details about land allotments, statutory relaxations and the governing structures of private universities. When the Centre submitted its affidavit through the Higher Education Secretary instead of the Cabinet Secretary, Justice Amanullah expressed strong displeasure.

The judge remarked that the Court had shown “magnanimity” by not summoning the Cabinet Secretary personally.

Private Universities Told Not to Operate for Profit

On September 17, 2026, the Bench ruled that private universities cannot function as commercial, profit-making ventures. It also directed all States to collect five years of audited financial records from private universities.

The institutions were asked to disclose details of their fee structures, use of surplus funds, faculty recruitment, classes conducted and student grievance redressal systems.

Supreme Court Flags Fake Medical College in Uttar Pradesh

The bench took up an application on October 9 that brought forth the case of a fraudulent medical college being run from a dilapidated farmhouse in the district of Etah in Uttar Pradesh. This application brought to light the fact that an illiterate tea vendor was named as the Chairman of this institution.

Considering the measures taken by the police, along with the one directed by the Chief Secretary, the Court instructed the UGC and other regulatory authorities to release public notices.

What Happens to the Nationwide Investigation Now?

The 9th October hearing also involved a sealed report being placed before the Court by Dr RM Sharma, who was appointed by the Supreme Court to help in the matter. The report concerned the progress of a Child Safety Monitoring Committee, constituted by the Delhi High Court. After examining the communication, the Bench allowed Dr Sharma to reconstitute the committee by including four more members along with the Chairman of the committee. The report was then resealed and kept on file.

As the hearing drew to a close, the earlier Bench had fixed the next date of hearing to be November 19th at 2 PM. However, after the recent change in the roster, the matter would be heard by a three-judge Bench presided over by Justice Vikram Nath.

The upcoming hearing would have significance in view of the Supreme Court’s consideration of the broader issues relating to private universities in India.