Thursday, May 29, 2025
‘A Truly Global University Experience Here In India’: University Of Liverpool VC Announces First Indian Campus In Bengaluru

The University of Liverpool, which received formal approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to open its first campus in India, announced that the new campus will open in Bengaluru around July 2026.

The University of Liverpool, which received formal approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to open its first campus in India, announced that the new campus will open in Bengaluru around July 2026.

This is not the first campus that the University has opened globally – the Xi’an Jiaotong Liverpool University (XJTLU) was founded nearly 2 decades ago in 2006 and is now one of the leading universities in China.

“The idea of setting up a campus in India has been in the works for some time now,” Professor Tim Jones, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Liverpool, stated. “Over the past year or so, we’ve been in discussions with a wide range of partners to truly understand how to make this successful.”

This is evident in the strategic relations the University has built with Bengaluru and the State of Karnataka, which includes a research partnership with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences.

This initiative marks a huge step forward towards the Indian government’s vision to transform and revitalize education, making it globally competitive.

How will students benefit?

The University is committed to maintaining a standard of excellence, offering undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs identical in curriculum and quality to those taught at the Liverpool home campus.

“It will be the same degree programs that we’ll teach in Liverpool, so that standard will be very high,” the Vice-Chancellor said. “We will be appointing a University of Liverpool provost who will oversee the campus and be responsible for academic quality.”

The students will initially be offered courses focusing on high-demand areas like computer science, data science, AI, business management, accounting & finance, biomedical sciences, and game design.

When it comes to global recognition, the degrees will hold identical value, according to the University. The students who wish to transfer to the campus abroad will also have that option.

However, the VC was ambiguous about the fee structure, an important concern for Indians, only mentioning that they would announce details in the next few weeks and months. Notably, he did say that information about scholarships would be readily available well in time for admissions.

To conclude, this initiative has the potential to globalize Indian education, offering career opportunities and research institutions to students and faculty alike.

