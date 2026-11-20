A woman working as a “Finishing Man” at an electronics company was terminated a year before she was due to retire. The reason was a one year difference between two documents. The Delhi High Court has now ruled that the company got it wrong.

A Worker, A Company And Two Dates

Rosamma Joy worked as a “Finishing Man” at JJ Electronics. She was terminated from service a year before her retirement.

The reason lay in her records. The company found a discrepancy between the date of birth on her Aadhaar card and the one in the information given to the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

1959 Versus 1960

According to the company, her date of birth was 1959 in the Aadhaar card and 1960 in the ESIC information. The management went by the Aadhaar date, and held that she had reached the age of superannuation. It terminated her service.

She Goes To The Labour Court

Joy moved the labour court seeking reinstatement with full back wages. The court declined to rely on the Aadhaar card as evidence of her age, because no witness from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had been examined to prove how the date of birth was recorded.

The labour court held her date of birth to be 1960, as in the records, and awarded her back wages and consequential benefits. The company then challenged the order in the Delhi High Court.

The High Court Decides

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri heard the petition, titled M/s J J Electronics v Smt Rosamma Joy. The Court held that an Aadhaar card is not, by itself, proof of date of birth.

It agreed with the labour court’s decision to rely on the ESIC record to fix Joy’s date of birth. The Court called this a finding of fact based on evidence. It said it was a plausible view and could not be called perverse, so it did not warrant interference in writ jurisdiction.

Termination Without Following The Law

The Court held that Joy was retrenched illegally, since the company had not met the requirements of Section 25F of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, which sets mandatory conditions for retrenching employees.

It observed that once she was held not to have reached the age of superannuation, and the management had failed to prove that she resigned or took voluntary retirement, the termination without following Section 25F was rightly held to be illegal.

The Company’s Own Records

The Court also held that, after recording Joy’s date of birth as 1960, the management could not later rely on a different date in an Aadhaar card to terminate her a year earlier.

The Order

The High Court upheld the labour court’s order. It directed the company to pay Joy her back wages within four weeks of the date of the judgment.

Advocates Renu, Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, Piyush and Mansi appeared for JJ Electronics. Advocates Aarlin Moncy and Sruti Mehrotra appeared for Joy.

What Happens Next?

Will JJ Electronics pay within four weeks, or take the matter further? Will the ruling influence other disputes where an employer relies on Aadhaar to fix an employee’s age? And will employers now rely more on the records they themselves hold, and on proof from the issuing authority, in such cases? Those answers are still to come.

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