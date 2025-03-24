‘Aaja Tamil Nadu, Main Yahi Milunga’: Kunal Kamra Responds To Threats From Shiv Sena Supporter; Viral Audio Clip Sparks Outrage

A 53-second audio clip of a conversation between stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and a man claiming to be a Shiv Sena supporter has gone viral. In the recording, the supporter is heard abusing and threatening Kamra over his recent joke referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "traitor."

A 53-second audio clip of a conversation between stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and a man claiming to be a Shiv Sena supporter has gone viral. In the recording, the supporter is heard abusing and threatening Kamra over his recent joke referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “traitor.” This incident comes after Shiv Sena workers vandalized a Mumbai studio where Kamra performed his controversial set.

Viral Audio Clip Sparks Outrage

The viral audio, shared widely on social media, features a man identifying himself as Jagadish Sharma. He can be heard threatening Kamra, saying he would face the same fate as the vandalized Habitat studio. The clip begins with Sharma questioning Kamra about his remarks on Eknath Shinde. Kamra responds sarcastically, “Isn’t he the deputy Chief Minister now?”

Sharma then launches into a tirade, using abusive language and warning Kamra, “Tu jidhar milega na b***we, tera bhi vo he haal hoga” (Wherever I find you, you’ll meet the same fate). He also repeatedly asks Kamra for his location. Kamra replies calmly, “Aaja Tamil Nadu, main yahi milunga” (Come to Tamil Nadu, I’ll meet you here). The conversation ends with Sharma continuing his threats.

Reaction to the Audio Clip

The clip has gone viral, drawing reactions from political leaders and social media users. Many found humor in Kamra’s responses, calling the interaction “comedy gold.” Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared the audio on X, calling it “amazing comedy.” Others pointed out the caller’s confusion when Kamra mentioned Tamil Nadu, with one user joking, “Should he now arrange for a rickshaw from Thane for you?”

Kunal Kamra’s Joke That Started It All

The controversy erupted after Kamra made a satirical remark about Shinde during a stand-up performance at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai. In his act, Kamra sang a parody version of a popular Hindi song from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, mocking Shinde’s political shift in 2022 when he left Uddhav Thackeray’s faction and joined the BJP.

Shiv Sena workers took offense at the joke and resorted to vandalizing the studio where Kamra performed. They also targeted the Unicontinental Hotel in Khar, where the show was held. Following the incident, an FIR was registered against Kamra based on a complaint by Shinde Sena MLA Murji Patel.

Arrests and Bail for Shiv Sena Workers

After the attack on the venue, Mumbai police arrested 12 Shiv Sena workers, including Rahul Kanal, for vandalism. However, they were released on bail within hours. Justifying their actions, Kanal told reporters, “It is not about taking the law into our hands; it is about self-respect. When our elders are targeted, we will respond accordingly.”

Kamra Refuses to Apologize

In response to the controversy, Kamra has maintained his stance, stating he will not apologize. According to sources, he has informed the police that while he is willing to cooperate with the investigation, he does not regret his remarks. Kamra, who is currently not in Mumbai, has not been given a date to appear before the authorities.

As the situation escalated, Kamra posted a photo of himself holding a copy of the Indian Constitution, captioning it, “The only way forward…” The post, shared with his 2.5 million followers, seemed to emphasize his commitment to free speech despite the backlash.