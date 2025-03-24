Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Aaja Tamil Nadu, Main Yahi Milunga’: Kunal Kamra Responds To Threats From Shiv Sena Supporter; Viral Audio Clip Sparks Outrage

‘Aaja Tamil Nadu, Main Yahi Milunga’: Kunal Kamra Responds To Threats From Shiv Sena Supporter; Viral Audio Clip Sparks Outrage

A 53-second audio clip of a conversation between stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and a man claiming to be a Shiv Sena supporter has gone viral. In the recording, the supporter is heard abusing and threatening Kamra over his recent joke referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "traitor."

‘Aaja Tamil Nadu, Main Yahi Milunga’: Kunal Kamra Responds To Threats From Shiv Sena Supporter; Viral Audio Clip Sparks Outrage

A 53-second audio clip of a conversation between stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and a man claiming to be a Shiv Sena supporter has gone viral.


A 53-second audio clip of a conversation between stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and a man claiming to be a Shiv Sena supporter has gone viral. In the recording, the supporter is heard abusing and threatening Kamra over his recent joke referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “traitor.” This incident comes after Shiv Sena workers vandalized a Mumbai studio where Kamra performed his controversial set.

Viral Audio Clip Sparks Outrage

The viral audio, shared widely on social media, features a man identifying himself as Jagadish Sharma. He can be heard threatening Kamra, saying he would face the same fate as the vandalized Habitat studio. The clip begins with Sharma questioning Kamra about his remarks on Eknath Shinde. Kamra responds sarcastically, “Isn’t he the deputy Chief Minister now?”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sharma then launches into a tirade, using abusive language and warning Kamra, “Tu jidhar milega na b***we, tera bhi vo he haal hoga” (Wherever I find you, you’ll meet the same fate). He also repeatedly asks Kamra for his location. Kamra replies calmly, “Aaja Tamil Nadu, main yahi milunga” (Come to Tamil Nadu, I’ll meet you here). The conversation ends with Sharma continuing his threats.

Reaction to the Audio Clip

The clip has gone viral, drawing reactions from political leaders and social media users. Many found humor in Kamra’s responses, calling the interaction “comedy gold.” Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared the audio on X, calling it “amazing comedy.” Others pointed out the caller’s confusion when Kamra mentioned Tamil Nadu, with one user joking, “Should he now arrange for a rickshaw from Thane for you?”

Kunal Kamra’s Joke That Started It All

The controversy erupted after Kamra made a satirical remark about Shinde during a stand-up performance at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai. In his act, Kamra sang a parody version of a popular Hindi song from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, mocking Shinde’s political shift in 2022 when he left Uddhav Thackeray’s faction and joined the BJP.

Shiv Sena workers took offense at the joke and resorted to vandalizing the studio where Kamra performed. They also targeted the Unicontinental Hotel in Khar, where the show was held. Following the incident, an FIR was registered against Kamra based on a complaint by Shinde Sena MLA Murji Patel.

Arrests and Bail for Shiv Sena Workers

After the attack on the venue, Mumbai police arrested 12 Shiv Sena workers, including Rahul Kanal, for vandalism. However, they were released on bail within hours. Justifying their actions, Kanal told reporters, “It is not about taking the law into our hands; it is about self-respect. When our elders are targeted, we will respond accordingly.”

Kamra Refuses to Apologize

In response to the controversy, Kamra has maintained his stance, stating he will not apologize. According to sources, he has informed the police that while he is willing to cooperate with the investigation, he does not regret his remarks. Kamra, who is currently not in Mumbai, has not been given a date to appear before the authorities.

As the situation escalated, Kamra posted a photo of himself holding a copy of the Indian Constitution, captioning it, “The only way forward…” The post, shared with his 2.5 million followers, seemed to emphasize his commitment to free speech despite the backlash.

ALSO READ: Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: Delhi LoP Atishi Criticizes Ruling Party, Say, “Hope BJP Will Fulfil Its Promises in Budget Session”

Filed under

Comedian eknath shinde Kunal Kamra shiv sena

newsx

Trump’s National Security Team Embarrassed After Accidentally Adding Journalist To Secret Chat
A real estate businessman

Bengaluru Man Killed by Wife and Mother-in-Law Over Alleged Affairs and Fraud
newsx

Bipartisan Lawmakers Urge Trump Administration To Seize Russian Assets For Ukraine
The much-awaited Noida In

Noida International Airport (NIA) Set to Begin Operations; Find Out When
The Delhi High Court stro

‘Patriarchal And Misogynistic’: Delhi High Court Takes A firm Stand On Argument on Age in...
newsx

Nazis Received Better Treatment Than Venezuelans Deported By Trump Administration, Judge Rules
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump’s National Security Team Embarrassed After Accidentally Adding Journalist To Secret Chat

Trump’s National Security Team Embarrassed After Accidentally Adding Journalist To Secret Chat

Bengaluru Man Killed by Wife and Mother-in-Law Over Alleged Affairs and Fraud

Bengaluru Man Killed by Wife and Mother-in-Law Over Alleged Affairs and Fraud

Bipartisan Lawmakers Urge Trump Administration To Seize Russian Assets For Ukraine

Bipartisan Lawmakers Urge Trump Administration To Seize Russian Assets For Ukraine

Noida International Airport (NIA) Set to Begin Operations; Find Out When

Noida International Airport (NIA) Set to Begin Operations; Find Out When

‘Patriarchal And Misogynistic’: Delhi High Court Takes A firm Stand On Argument on Age in Marriage

‘Patriarchal And Misogynistic’: Delhi High Court Takes A firm Stand On Argument on Age in...

Entertainment

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM Modi To Attend

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM

‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film To Release On This Date

‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film To Release On This Date

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24, Cricketer Skips IPL Match For The Big Day

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24, Cricketer Skips

Lifestyle

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International