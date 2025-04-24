The IAF is reportedly carrying out Exercise Aakraman over a large area in the central sector involving its mainstream fighter aircraft fleets led by the Rafale combat aircraft.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is carrying out Exercise Aakraman over a large area in the central sector involving its mainstream fighter aircraft fleets led by the Rafale combat aircraft, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

The IAF operates two squadrons of the Rafale aircraft which are based out of Ambala and Hashimara in West Bengal.

“The cutting-edge technology fighter jets are carrying out complex missions involving ground attack and electronic warfare drills,” defence sources told ANI, adding,”The assets of the Indian Air Force have been moved from multiple airbases, including from the eastern side”.

The IAF has been practising for complex ground attack missions for operations in different terrains, including plains and mountainous areas, they further told the agency.

The Indian Air Force also holds an edge over its adversaries in the South Asian region with the induction of Meteor air-to-air missiles and induction of long-range, high-speed, low-drag missiles like the Rampage and Rocks.

Notably, the exercise is taking place at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan have increased following the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to the report, top pilots of the IAF are taking part in a rhetorical exercise under the close watch of highly qualified instructors.

The Indian Air Force had used the Mirage 2000 fighter jets in 2019 but has inducted many force multipliers like the S-400 air defence system, which can be very effective against the airborne early warning and control aircraft of the adversaries, the report said.