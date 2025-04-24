Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Aakraman’: IAF Carrying Out Major Exercise Of Fighter Fleets Led By Rafale Combat Aircraft, Says Report

‘Aakraman’: IAF Carrying Out Major Exercise Of Fighter Fleets Led By Rafale Combat Aircraft, Says Report

The IAF is reportedly carrying out Exercise Aakraman over a large area in the central sector involving its mainstream fighter aircraft fleets led by the Rafale combat aircraft.

‘Aakraman’: IAF Carrying Out Major Exercise Of Fighter Fleets Led By Rafale Combat Aircraft, Says Report

The IAF is reportedly carrying out Exercise Aakraman over a large area in the central sector involving its mainstream fighter aircraft fleets led by the Rafale combat aircraft.


The Indian Air Force (IAF) is carrying out Exercise Aakraman over a large area in the central sector involving its mainstream fighter aircraft fleets led by the Rafale combat aircraft, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

The IAF operates two squadrons of the Rafale aircraft which are based out of Ambala and Hashimara in West Bengal.

“The cutting-edge technology fighter jets are carrying out complex missions involving ground attack and electronic warfare drills,” defence sources told ANI, adding,”The assets of the Indian Air Force have been moved from multiple airbases, including from the eastern side”.

The IAF has been practising for complex ground attack missions for operations in different terrains, including plains and mountainous areas, they further told the agency.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Indian Air Force also holds an edge over its adversaries in the South Asian region with the induction of Meteor air-to-air missiles and induction of long-range, high-speed, low-drag missiles like the Rampage and Rocks.

Notably, the exercise is taking place at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan have increased following the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to the report, top pilots of the IAF are taking part in a rhetorical exercise under the close watch of highly qualified instructors.

The Indian Air Force had used the Mirage 2000 fighter jets in 2019 but has inducted many force multipliers like the S-400 air defence system, which can be very effective against the airborne early warning and control aircraft of the adversaries, the report said.

Filed under

Aakraman iaf Rafale Combat Aircraft

The IAF is reportedly car

‘Aakraman’: IAF Carrying Out Major Exercise Of Fighter Fleets Led By Rafale Combat Aircraft, Says...
Adani Energy Solutions Li

Adani Energy Solutions Ends Q4 And FY25 On Record High
newsx

Attari Border Update: 28 Pakistanis Leave, 105 Indians Return After Govt Ultimatum
Kerala Chief Minister Pin

575 Keralites Still In Kashmir After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
The Arunachal Pradesh gov

IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang Laid To Rest In Arunachal: Govt Announces Memorial And ₹50 Lakh...
MEA spokesperson said PM

Pahalgam Attack: Israel Stands In ‘Solidarity’ With India, Netanyahu Tells PM Modi As Leaders Speak...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Adani Energy Solutions Ends Q4 And FY25 On Record High

Adani Energy Solutions Ends Q4 And FY25 On Record High

Attari Border Update: 28 Pakistanis Leave, 105 Indians Return After Govt Ultimatum

Attari Border Update: 28 Pakistanis Leave, 105 Indians Return After Govt Ultimatum

575 Keralites Still In Kashmir After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

575 Keralites Still In Kashmir After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang Laid To Rest In Arunachal: Govt Announces Memorial And ₹50 Lakh Aid

IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang Laid To Rest In Arunachal: Govt Announces Memorial And ₹50 Lakh...

Pahalgam Attack: Israel Stands In ‘Solidarity’ With India, Netanyahu Tells PM Modi As Leaders Speak on Call

Pahalgam Attack: Israel Stands In ‘Solidarity’ With India, Netanyahu Tells PM Modi As Leaders Speak...

Entertainment

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am Not A Lesbian

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals Death Certificate

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling His Pregnant Wife Kiara Advani

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After