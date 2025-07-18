AAP Alleges Jungle Raj In Delhi As Over 45 Schools Receive Bomb Threats

On July 18, 2025, Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the constant bomb threats to the schools in Delhi, according to a Press Trust of India report. As per the report, AAP alleged that Delhi was in a state of jungle raj and accused the government of failing to protect the children. According to the report, the constant bomb threats triggered widespread panic among students, parents, and school staff and this marked the fourth such instance within a week.

Two anti-terror preparedness exercise

An high alert was declared in the national capital from July 17, 2025 when according to ANI, an email was issued on July 16, 2025, threatening bomb attacks in the educational institutions in Delhi. The report also mentions the contents of the threatening email read, “Good Morning. Explosive devices are hidden inside backpacks and placed around the classrooms of the school. This is extremely serious. You will all pay for your sins. Roadkill and Benji are the persons responsible for this bloodbath. Release our names to the press/media.” Due to these bomb threats, a two-day anti-terror preparedness exercise had started from July 17, 2025 and will end on July 18, 2025.

12-year-old behind Delhi hoax bomb threat

As per a Times of India report, a 12-year-old boy turned out to be as the sender of the bomb threat emails. These threatening emails had led to panic at St Stephen’s College and St Thomas School in Delhi on July 15, 2025, Tuesday. The report also states that the boy is a Class 8 student at a different school in the city and had allegedly sent the emails as he wanted the school to shut down. A Times Now report states that the student said he mistakenly tagged the email IDs of a college (St Stephen’s) and a school (St Thomas). The Times Now report also added that the student was taken into custody briefly, questioned, and then released after counselling.

