Wednesday, February 5, 2025
AAP, BJP In Tight Race: Zeenia Predicts Close Contest In Delhi Elections 2025

AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is aiming for a third consecutive term, while BJP looks to challenge AAP’s dominance in Delhi. The outcome will have significant implications for the city's political future.

AAP, BJP In Tight Race: Zeenia Predicts Close Contest In Delhi Elections 2025


The Zeenia exit poll has revealed a closely contested race between AAP and BJP In Delhi Elections 2025. According to the latest Zeenia polls, BJP is projected to secure 31-36 seats, while Congress is expected to win between 00-02 seats, and AAP is likely to emerge with 33-38 seats, leaving minimal representation for other parties with an estimated 00-02 seats.

Zeenia Exit Polls

  • BJP: 31-36
  • Congress: 00-02
  • AAP: 33-38
  • Other: 00-02

The outcome of these elections holds significant implications for the political future of Delhi, with AAP aiming for a historic third consecutive term under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. The party has been campaigning heavily on its track record of governance, focusing on improvements in education, healthcare, and electricity supply. Kejriwal’s promise of “Delhi Model” governance, which centers on providing quality services at low costs, is expected to play a crucial role in securing voter support.

Meanwhile, the BJP is hoping to break AAP’s dominance over the city and regain power. After years of positioning itself as the main opposition party in Delhi, the BJP has been focusing its campaign on issues such as security, infrastructure development, and criticism of AAP’s governance. The party’s leaders, including Delhi BJP chief, have been making aggressive promises to win over voters, particularly in areas where the AAP’s policies have faced resistance.

For Congress, the elections are a test of its ability to make a comeback in the capital after years of decline. The party has been pushing for a revival by emphasizing national issues and criticizing both AAP and BJP for their lack of effective leadership.

ALSO READ: Delhi Exit Poll: Poll Diary Predicts BJP Victory, AAP Struggles For Third Term In 2025

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025 Delhi Exit Polls

