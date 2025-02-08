Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
AAP Leader Atishi Secures Victory In Kalkaji With 47,267 Votes

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi secured a victory in the Kalkaji constituency with a margin of 3,500 votes, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, who trailed with 40,541 votes.

AAP Leader Atishi Secures Victory In Kalkaji With 47,267 Votes

Delhi CM Atishi


Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has won from the Kalkaji constituency, securing a victory with a margin of 2,795 votes. The win marks a significant moment for AAP as the party battles to maintain its influence in Delhi amid a tough electoral contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Atishi’s closest rival, BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, trailed behind with 44,472 votes, falling short by 2795votes from his previous tally. The contest in Kalkaji was closely watched, given Atishi’s stronghold in the area and her active role in Delhi’s governance.

A key leader in AAP, Atishi has been instrumental in implementing several education and infrastructure reforms in the city. Her victory reinforces AAP’s commitment to its governance model, even as the party faces stiff competition from the BJP, which is making a strong push to reclaim power in Delhi.

With this win, Atishi is set to continue her role in Delhi politics, focusing on public welfare and development projects. Meanwhile, BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri will have to strategize for future elections as the party aims to strengthen its foothold in the capital.

 

