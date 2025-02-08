‘AAP Misled The People’: JP Nadda Slams Kejriwal After BJP’s Delhi Triumph

JP Nadda did not hold back in his criticism of the AAP government, labeling it as a party that deceived the public under the guise of education and development.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a decisive victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, marking its return to power in the national capital after 27 years. The party ended the over-a-decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by securing 48 out of 70 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark.

BJP’s national president J P Nadda, while addressing a jubilant gathering at the party headquarters in Delhi, hailed the win as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “The people of Delhi have made their choice clear. In the Lok Sabha elections, they ensured BJP’s victory in all seven seats, and now, with 48 assembly seats, they have reaffirmed that ‘Delhi ke dil mein Modi hai,'” Nadda said, as party workers chanted slogans in support of the Prime Minister.

Here is Nadda’s speech:

During the victory celebrations at BJP HQ, New Delhi.

The election results delivered a major setback to AAP, with several of its prominent leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and three-time MLA Somnath Bharti, losing from their respective strongholds. The party, which had won a landslide victory in 2020 with 62 seats, was reduced to just 22 seats this time.

Nadda credited the BJP’s recent electoral successes to PM Modi’s governance, citing the party’s back-to-back wins in state elections. “Under PM Modi’s leadership, BJP has achieved historic victories across the country. We won in Haryana in October 2024 for a third term and secured a sweeping majority in Maharashtra in November 2024 with 235 seats,” he added.

Taking a sharp dig at AAP, Nadda accused the party of misleading the people of Delhi with false promises, particularly in the education sector. “AAP has proven to be a disaster–an ‘AAP-DA.’ Their governance has been a factory of lies and corruption. The people of Delhi have given a clear message that they do not need such a party,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, the Congress party, which once dominated Delhi’s political landscape with a 15-year rule under Sheila Dikshit, failed to open its account for the third consecutive assembly election, continuing its downward spiral in the capital’s political scene.

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout for the 2025 Delhi assembly election stood at 60.54%. BJP secured 45.56% of the total vote share (approximately 43 lakh votes), while AAP followed closely with 43.57% (around 41 lakh votes). The landslide win further strengthens BJP’s hold on the national capital, setting the stage for its future electoral strategies leading up to the 2029 general elections.

