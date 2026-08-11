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Home > India News > AAP MLA’s Anil Jha “Undergarments” Video: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Calls it “Shameful,” Users Cite “Work From Home”

AAP MLA’s Anil Jha “Undergarments” Video: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Calls it “Shameful,” Users Cite “Work From Home”

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slams AAP MLA Anil Jha for a viral video showing him in undergarments while working. Social media remains divided on political decorum.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta vs Anil Jha. (Source:X)
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta vs Anil Jha. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 18:09 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Anil Jha Vats after a viral video emerged showing the Kirari legislator meeting constituents while dressed in his undergarments. The video, which has sparked significant public backlash, shows the MLA sitting cross-legged on a chair, wearing only a vest and shorts, with a saffron cloth draped over his lap while attending to visitors.

CM Gupta Demands Accountability

Seizing the opportunity to criticize the AAP leadership’s conduct, Chief Minister Gupta slammed the MLA’s lack of decorum. She argued that elected representatives have a responsibility to maintain a standard of professional attire, particularly when interacting with the public.

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“Your behavior is shameful,” CM Gupta remarked during her critique. “As a public servant, you must dress appropriately, especially when women constituents visit you to seek assistance or get official documents signed.” She went on to demand formal disciplinary action against Vats, calling for the immediate cancellation of his legislative assembly membership for bringing disrepute to the office.

Social Media Erupts in Debate

The viral clip has triggered a polarized debate across social media platforms. While many users echoed the Chief Minister’s sentiments, condemning the MLA’s casual attire as disrespectful to his office, others leaped to his defense, framing the incident as a “Work From Home” style approach to grassroots politics. Supporters of the MLA argued that his commitment to resolving public grievances outweighs his choice of clothing. One user notably commented: “Kam se kam kaam toh kar raha hai” (At least he is doing the work). If he were sitting in a crisp, ironed white kurta while demanding bribes to approve applications, I am sure you would appreciate him more.

Also Read: Will CM Hemant Soren’s Exam Cancellation Announcement End The Student Protests?

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AAP MLA’s Anil Jha “Undergarments” Video: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Calls it “Shameful,” Users Cite “Work From Home”
Tags: AAP MLA Anil Jha viral videoAAP MLA Kirari viral videoAnil Jha Vats undergarments controversyDelhi CM Rekha Gupta vs Anil JhaPolitical decorum debate India

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AAP MLA’s Anil Jha “Undergarments” Video: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Calls it “Shameful,” Users Cite “Work From Home”
AAP MLA’s Anil Jha “Undergarments” Video: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Calls it “Shameful,” Users Cite “Work From Home”
AAP MLA’s Anil Jha “Undergarments” Video: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Calls it “Shameful,” Users Cite “Work From Home”
AAP MLA’s Anil Jha “Undergarments” Video: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Calls it “Shameful,” Users Cite “Work From Home”

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