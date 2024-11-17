‘AAP No Longer Believing In Aam Aadmi’: Reasons Kailash Gahlot Cited In His Resignation Letter

Kailash Gahlot, Delhi's Transport Minister and a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has resigned from the party's primary membership. In his resignation letter addressed to AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Gahlot cited unfulfilled promises and recent controversies as the key reasons for his decision to step down.

Gahlot, who holds several important portfolios including Transport, Administrative Reforms, IT, Home, and Women & Child Development, has also tendered his resignation to the Council of Ministers of the Government of NCT of Delhi.

Unfulfilled Promises Cited as Primary Reasons

Gahlot, a key figure in the AAP government, expressed his dissatisfaction over the party’s failure to deliver on several key promises made to the people of Delhi. In his resignation letter, he highlighted the unaddressed issue of cleaning the Yamuna River, which had been a significant election pledge. He acknowledged that the party had not fulfilled this commitment to the people of Delhi.

Kailash Gahlot Addresses Kejriwal’s Bungalow Controversy

The letter also referenced the controversy surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s new official bungalow. Gahlot noted that issues such as the Sheeshmahal controversy had caused embarrassment and led people to question whether the party still maintained its commitment to being a representative of the common man.

He also stated that the ongoing conflict between the Delhi government and the central government had hampered the city’s development. Gahlot remarked that the focus on fighting the Centre was obstructing real progress for Delhi.

Kailash Gahlot Decides to Step Away from AAP

In closing, Gahlot expressed that he was left with no option but to distance himself from AAP. He confirmed his resignation from the party’s primary membership, stating that he had no choice but to step away from the party.

The resignation of Gahlot, a prominent minister in the Kejriwal government, is seen as a significant setback for AAP, particularly as the Delhi elections, likely to take place in February, approach.

AAP Accuses BJP of Low-Level Politics

In its initial response to Gahlot’s resignation, AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a “conspiracy” through low-level politics. Singh claimed that Gahlot, who had been under pressure from the BJP and questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was targeted by central agencies like the CBI and ED.

Addressing the allegations made by Gahlot in his resignation letter, Singh asserted that Gahlot, having been part of the government for five years, should not make such claims. He accused the BJP of giving Gahlot a script to follow, suggesting that his actions were directed by the party.

The BJP reacted to Gahlot’s resignation with a post on X, stating that “everyone is going to run away from Kejriwal’s sinking boat” and asserting that “BJP is coming to Delhi.”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also commented on the resignation, highlighting that Gahlot’s decision revealed how AAP had transformed into a “Khaas Aadmi Party.” He claimed that all the promises made to the people of Delhi had been broken, and the party was now engulfed in corruption.

