AAP’s Atishi Makes ‘₹2500 on March 8’ Demand To CM Rekha Gupta In Delhi Assembly

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Monday urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to fulfill the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the crediting of ₹2500 per month into the accounts of every woman in Delhi.

Atishi, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, stated that she had been trying to get an appointment with the BJP leader for over two days. However, unable to secure a meeting, AAP leaders confronted Rekha Gupta on the assembly floor.

“We had asked for time from the chief minister for the last two days, but we did not get it. Today, during the session, we met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji and reminded her that the promise made in the first cabinet and the guarantee given by Modi ji has been broken. That assurance has proven to be false. We hope that on March 8, the first installment of ₹2500 under the Mahila Samman Yojana will be credited into the accounts of every woman in Delhi,” she told ANI.

Rekha Gupta’s Response and Allegations

In response, Rekha Gupta alleged that the previous AAP government had left the public treasury in a depleted state before the BJP took charge. She assured that the women’s financial assistance scheme would be implemented but only after careful financial planning.

“The condition in which the (previous) government left us… when we reviewed the financial status of the government, we found that the exchequer was empty,” she said.

Atishi Hits Back at BJP’s Excuses

Atishi countered the claims made by the Chief Minister, asserting that the AAP administration had handed over a financially strong government to the BJP. She dismissed Gupta’s remarks as an attempt to avoid fulfilling electoral promises.

“I had expected that from the moment the BJP government was formed, it would start making excuses to avoid fulfilling its so-called guarantees and promises,” she stated.

BJP’s Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections

The BJP returned to power in Delhi earlier this month, securing a strong majority by winning 48 out of the 70 seats in the assembly. The new government now faces increasing pressure from the opposition to deliver on its electoral assurances, particularly regarding financial aid for women.