Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • AAP’s Atishi Makes ‘₹2500 on March 8’ Demand To CM Rekha Gupta In Delhi Assembly

AAP’s Atishi Makes ‘₹2500 on March 8’ Demand To CM Rekha Gupta In Delhi Assembly

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Monday urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to fulfill the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the crediting of ₹2500 per month into the accounts of every woman in Delhi.

AAP’s Atishi Makes ‘₹2500 on March 8’ Demand To CM Rekha Gupta In Delhi Assembly

AAP Leader Atishi on Monday urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to fulfill the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Monday urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to fulfill the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the crediting of ₹2500 per month into the accounts of every woman in Delhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Atishi, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, stated that she had been trying to get an appointment with the BJP leader for over two days. However, unable to secure a meeting, AAP leaders confronted Rekha Gupta on the assembly floor.

“We had asked for time from the chief minister for the last two days, but we did not get it. Today, during the session, we met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji and reminded her that the promise made in the first cabinet and the guarantee given by Modi ji has been broken. That assurance has proven to be false. We hope that on March 8, the first installment of ₹2500 under the Mahila Samman Yojana will be credited into the accounts of every woman in Delhi,” she told ANI.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rekha Gupta’s Response and Allegations

In response, Rekha Gupta alleged that the previous AAP government had left the public treasury in a depleted state before the BJP took charge. She assured that the women’s financial assistance scheme would be implemented but only after careful financial planning.

“The condition in which the (previous) government left us… when we reviewed the financial status of the government, we found that the exchequer was empty,” she said.

Atishi Hits Back at BJP’s Excuses

Atishi countered the claims made by the Chief Minister, asserting that the AAP administration had handed over a financially strong government to the BJP. She dismissed Gupta’s remarks as an attempt to avoid fulfilling electoral promises.

“I had expected that from the moment the BJP government was formed, it would start making excuses to avoid fulfilling its so-called guarantees and promises,” she stated.

BJP’s Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections

The BJP returned to power in Delhi earlier this month, securing a strong majority by winning 48 out of the 70 seats in the assembly. The new government now faces increasing pressure from the opposition to deliver on its electoral assurances, particularly regarding financial aid for women.

ALSO READ: Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

Filed under

AAP atishi CM Rekha Gupta Delhi Assembly

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine