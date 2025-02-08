Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
AAP’s Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad Leads in Seelampur Where BJP Had Alleged Fake Voting Under Burqas

Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad of AAP has taken an early lead in Delhi’s Seelampur constituency, but the contest is far from over. Meanwhile, allegations of bogus voting have sparked tensions at polling stations, leading to heightened security measures.

AAP’s Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad Leads in Seelampur Where BJP Had Alleged Fake Voting Under Burqas

Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad of AAP has taken an early lead in Delhi’s Seelampur constituency, but the contest is far from over.


Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in Delhi’s Seelampur Assembly constituency with 16,600 votes. Trailing behind is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Anil Kumar Sharma (Gaur), who has secured 11,388 votes, while Abdul Rehman of the Indian National Congress (INC) has garnered 2,793 votes.

The constituency went to polls on February 5, 2025, with the three candidates—Ahmad (AAP), Sharma (BJP), and Rehman (INC)—vying for victory.

Previous Election Results in Seelampur

In the last Assembly elections, AAP’s Abdul Rehman won by a margin of 36,920 votes, while BJP’s Kaushal Kumar Mishra secured 35,774 votes. During the 2020 Assembly elections, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 61.46% across its 70 constituencies.

Historically, the Congress party dominated Delhi for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, while the BJP managed to win only once. However, in 2013, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP ended Congress rule and formed a short-lived minority government. Since then, AAP has completed two consecutive terms in power from 2015 to 2025.

Clashes at Polling Station Over Allegations of Bogus Voting In Seelampur

The voting process in Seelampur was marred by controversy after a major clash erupted at a polling station over alleged voter fraud. The BJP accused AAP of facilitating fake voting by allowing individuals disguised in burqas to cast ballots on behalf of legitimate voters.

The confrontation began when several female voters raised concerns that their votes had already been cast by someone else when they arrived at the polling station. This sparked a heated argument between party agents and voters, escalating into a full-fledged altercation.

Delhi Police Increases Security Following Accusations

In response to the allegations and the ensuing chaos, Delhi Police ramped up security at the polling booths to prevent further instances of bogus voting.

BJP workers alleged that both male and female individuals—purportedly AAP supporters—had been dispatched, disguised in burqas, to cast votes in place of genuine voters. “People were carrying voter ID cards and had ink-marked fingers, but they were told their votes had already been cast,” said one of the voters affected by the alleged malpractice.

