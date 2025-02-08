Home
AAP’s Delhi Downfall: How Scams, Governance Failures And BJP’s Strategy Sealed Kejriwal’s Defeat

While the AAP had built a strong foundation based on governance and populist measures, a combination of corruption allegations, governance failures, and the BJP’s strategic campaign proved decisive in swaying voters.

AAP’s Delhi Downfall: How Scams, Governance Failures And BJP’s Strategy Sealed Kejriwal’s Defeat


Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which once dominated Delhi’s political landscape with resounding victories in the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, has suffered a major setback this time. As the counting progressed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged ahead, securing a landslide victory and reversing the trend of previous elections. Several key factors contributed to AAP’s decline, marking a turning point in the capital’s political dynamics.

‘Sheesh Mahal’ Controversy

A major talking point in the run-up to the elections was the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy. The BJP launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal over the extravagant renovation of his official residence. Reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) indicated that the renovation costs ballooned from an initial estimate of Rs 7.91 crore to Rs 33.66 crore upon completion. While AAP countered with accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lifestyle, the optics of excessive spending hurt AAP’s image of clean politics, alienating a significant portion of its voter base.

Unmet Promises And Declining Trust

AAP’s governance model, centered around health, education, and subsidies on power and water, initially won over Delhi’s electorate. However, after ten years in power, voter dissatisfaction crept in. Issues like deteriorating air quality and traffic congestion remained unaddressed, frustrating residents. While AAP frequently blamed the BJP-led central government for roadblocks, voters grew weary of these explanations. The BJP’s ‘double engine’ governance pitch, promising seamless coordination between the Centre and the state, resonated with the electorate, leading to AAP’s electoral decline.

Failure To Address Local Issues

Despite its earlier focus on governance, AAP’s recent approach seemed disconnected from the immediate concerns of Delhiites. Issues like waterlogging, air pollution, and the unhygienic state of the Yamuna River remained unresolved. The failure to tackle these urban problems led to voter alienation, especially among the middle-class and youth who had been key supporters of AAP in past elections.

Internal Struggles And BJP’s Growing Influence

AAP faced internal discord, further weakening its position. Infighting and strategic missteps eroded party unity, and the lack of a strong alternative leadership in Kejriwal’s absence dented voter confidence. Meanwhile, the BJP capitalized on this opportunity, consolidating its base and expanding its influence across Delhi. With a well-coordinated election strategy, the BJP was able to successfully convince voters that it was a more reliable choice for governance.

Liquor Policy Scam-AAP’s Credibility Crisis

The now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy became another major factor that damaged AAP’s credibility. The policy, which introduced aggressive discounts like ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ offers on liquor, led to allegations of corruption. The BJP accused AAP of fostering a culture of excessive alcohol consumption in the city. The controversy led to multiple arrests of top AAP leaders, including then-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Even Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was jailed for five months, disrupting AAP’s functioning and forcing the party into damage control mode instead of governance.

AAP’s defeat in Delhi marks a major shift in the political landscape of the national capital. While the party had built a strong foundation based on governance and populist measures, a combination of corruption allegations, governance failures, and the BJP’s strategic campaign proved decisive in swaying voters. As AAP reflects on its setbacks, the road ahead will require a major course correction to regain lost ground in the city it once dominated.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections 2025, ‘We Accept The Mandate’

Filed under

AAP Delhi Elections 2025

