Aastha Kunj Gang-Rape: 3 Accused Were Park Regulars Seen With Weapons, Condoms And Harassing Couples; Was All This Planned?

Three men accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at Delhi’s 142-acre Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple had allegedly been regularly seen roaming the area with weapons and harassing couples, but no formal complaint had been filed against them, police said. The girl, a Class 11 student, was at the park with her 17-year-old male friend around 7.15 pm- 7.30 pm on Monday, her 17th birthday, when the three allegedly targeted them at a secluded spot. Police identified the accused as Asif, 30, and brothers Mukesh Singh, 24, and Hemant Singh, 31. The Aastha Kunj gang-rape has also raised questions about patrolling and security inside the large park.

Aastha Kunj gang-rape probe finds weapon complaints were never formalised

According to reports, Police said park staff, guards, a nearby godown’s workers and regular visitors identified Asif as a local troublemaker. Several people had verbally complained that he was often seen carrying a knife. There were also allegations that the three men harassed couples in the park, but these complaints were never officially reported to police.

“We found that people mostly complained that Asif was generally seen with a knife. Also, we are probing allegations that the three would harass some couples. This was never reported to us, so we are looking for more proof,” a senior police officer said.

Reportedly, another senior officer said Asif and his associates had been seen coming from the Okhla Mandi area with a knife and roaming around the park at night. “They are regulars at the park,” the officer said. The Aastha Kunj gang-rape case has prompted police to examine whether the accused had targeted other women there in a similar manner.

Aastha Kunj gang-rape accused allegedly searched park for target

According to police interrogation, the three men had been roaming around for nearly 45 minutes looking for a target before spotting the two minors sitting in a secluded area. Police said the accused considered them easy targets and allegedly decided to threaten them by posing as policemen.

Reports say that investigators said the men were carrying at least two weapons, including a firearm and a knife, along with condoms. “We have suspicion that this was planned,” the second senior officer said. Police are questioning park staff and others to establish more details about the Aastha Kunj gang-rape.

Aastha Kunj gang-rape arrests followed gunfire and CCTV trail

Asif was arrested around 6am on Tuesday from Amar Colony after a brief exchange of fire. Police recovered an unlicensed firearm and a knife from him. Mukesh and Hemant were later arrested from their home in Sri Niwaspuri.

As per reports, Police traced their movements using CCTV footage from areas around the park and call detail records. “While Asif learnt from locals that the police were looking for him and decided to escape, the two brothers were roaming around,” the officer said. The brothers first went to a restaurant and later returned home, where they washed their clothes, allegedly to remove evidence. When police arrested them around 7am, the washed clothes were found nearby.

Aastha Kunj gang-rape case brings phone, past conduct under scrutiny

Police seized Mukesh’s phone and found that a large amount of media had recently been deleted. “The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) will try to recover the data,” the officer said. Police also found “objectionable” and pornographic content on Asif’s phone and have asked the FSL to submit a report.

Reportedly, Police said Asif had allegedly possessed the old unlicensed firearm for years. They are verifying Hemant’s claim that he studied law at a public university in Rohtak and graduated in 2014-2015, and was preparing for competitive exams. Police are also checking allegations that a gym near Garhi village removed him about a month ago after management received several complaints from women about his behaviour. Officers have spoken to gym staff but are yet to question the owner. Mukesh is a final-year B.Sc (Maths) student at a college in Palwal.

Locals in Sri Niwaspuri said they were “not too shocked” by the arrests. A woman in her 40s, who did not want to be identified, said, “We hardly spoke to them though they are our neighbours. They would pick up fights over petty issues and create ruckus. Nobody wanted to talk to them. In fact, my children and husband started avoiding them. They were often at the park.”

Also Read: 17-Year-Old Celebrated Her Birthday After Visiting Kalkaji Temple, Then 3 Men Turned It Into A Nightmare At Aastha Kunj