Aban Ahmad Crash Video Surfaces; Atiq Ahmed’s Son’s Creta Somersaults Before Coming To Halt

A recently released dash cam video has documented the events that preceded the fatal crash that led to the death of Aban Ahmed, who was the youngest child of the late politician turned gangster Atiq Ahmed. The video captures footage of Aban in a white Hyundai Creta car alongside four others before the car veered out of control, collided into a concrete barrier and overturned on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway on August 6.

Dashcam footage shows moments before Aban Ahmed’s fatal SUV crash

Aban Ahmed and his 25-year-old companion Sonu lost their lives in the collision. Three others, Azam, Mohammad Javed, and Umar, sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. Reports indicate that Aban was en route to meet his brother Ali Ahmed, who is currently lodged in Jhansi Jail.

Following the incident, the family held Aban Ahmed’s funeral in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, under tight security arrangements on Saturday. His brothers Ali and Umar, the latter currently incarcerated in Lucknow jail, were permitted to attend the rites after receiving conditional approval from the Allahabad High Court.

Aban Ahmed buried near Atiq Ahmed family graves in Prayagraj cemetery

Reportedly, Aban Ahmed was laid to rest at the Kasari-Masari burial ground, close to his father Atiq Ahmed’s grave. The same cemetery also contains the graves of Atiq’s brother Ashraf and another son, Asad.

Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were killed in April 2023 when three assailants, disguised as journalists, opened fire on them during a media interaction in Prayagraj. The incident occurred while police were escorting them for a medical examination.

Aban Ahmed’s death adds to turbulent fate of Atiq Ahmed’s family

Atiq Ahmed had five sons in total. His eldest, Umar, is currently in Lucknow jail, while another son, Ali, is lodged in Jhansi jail. Asad, the third son, was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi in April 2023. Another son, Ahzam, is presently out on bail.

Atiq Ahmed had a long history of criminal cases involving charges such as murder, kidnapping, and extortion. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in March 2023.

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