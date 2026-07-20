Abhijeet Dipke ‘Picked Up’ By Delhi Police, Claims CJP; Cops Deny: What Is Happening At Jantar Mantar?

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Monday alleged that its founder Abhijeet Dipke was “picked up” by Delhi Police as protesters marching towards Parliament over the NEET exam leak faced police action. The claim came as authorities used a mild lathi charge to disperse demonstrators moving from Jantar Mantar, triggering traffic disruptions and a heavy security deployment around Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. Police have prohibited protest marches, processions, demonstrations and gatherings of five or more people, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior permission.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das made the allegation against the police in a post on X, writing, “Dipke has been picked up by the police! We request all MPs to immediately stand in support of the students on the streets! The police is brutally cracking down and beating up peaceful protesters.”

🚨#JustIn: DIPKE HAS BEEN PICKED UP BY THE POLICE! WE REQUEST ALL MPs TO IMMEDIATELY STAND IN SUPPORT OF THE STUDENTS ON THE STREETS! THE POLICE IS BRUTALLY CRACKING DOWN AND BEATING UP PEACEFUL PROTESTERS. — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 20, 2026

How Abhijeet Dipke’s protest took a turn after ending his hunger strike

The developments came just hours after Abhijeet Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital since July 18 after completing a 21-day hunger strike. Wangchuk appealed to hospital authorities to let him leave temporarily so he could join the “Sansad Chalo” march.

In a note shared on his official X handle, Wangchuk wrote, “This is to state that I am feeling very fine today and my health parameters are also showing as quite normal. Hence, I request you to kindly allow me to leave the hospital, even if temporarily, so that I can join the March to the Parliament – Sansad Chalo this morning. I shall be most grateful.”

Why Abhijeet Dipke’s supporters met JP Nadda during the protest

Reportedly, even as the protests intensified, CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met Union Health Minister JP Nadda at his residence. According to Das, the two waited for more than two hours before getting a 10-minute meeting, during which they handed over a written letter listing their demands.

Sharing details of the meeting, Das posted, “After waiting for more than 2 hours, Ashutosh Ranka and I just met J.P. Nadda ji at his residence for 10 minutes. While we submitted a written letter with our demands, he has assured us that he will meanwhile speak internally. We are in that process. There is news of mass detention, etc.”

What Abhijeet Dipke’s detention claim means amid tightened security

As the Abhijeet Dipke detention claim spread, security remained on high alert around Parliament because of the Monsoon Session. With restrictions already in place on public gatherings outside the designated protest site, the police moved to stop marchers heading towards Parliament, while CJP continued to press its demands and raise concerns over the alleged detention of Abhijeet Dipke.

What has Delhi Police said regarding Abhijeet Dipke’s detention claim

Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 20, 2026

Delhi Police dismissed claims by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) that its founder Abhijeet Dipke had been detained during the party’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest, calling the allegations “entirely false” and stating that he was “available on stage.”

Reportedly, Delhi Police personnel were injured while dispersing protesters near Parliament Street as members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) attempted to march towards Parliament to protest over the alleged NEET exam paper leak. A Delhi Police Sub Inspector said, “We were standing near barricades, stone was pelted by them (protesters).”

In a post on X, the official account of Delhi Police wrote, “Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage.”

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