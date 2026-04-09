Abhinav Arora’s Car Gets Attacked, Viral Video Shows Mob Smashing 10-Year-Old Child Orator’s Vehicle In Police Presence While Family Panics

A car owned by child spiritual orator Abhinav Arora was attacked, and videos on his social media show a group of people smashing the windows.

The clip, posted on Abhinav’s Instagram, doesn’t reveal much about the location or the reason for the attack. You can see several people, some in turbans, damaging the vehicle right in front of police officers.

Viral Video Shows Mob Smashing Vehicle in Front of Police

Abhinav Arora Car Attack: Viral Video Shows Mob Smashing Vehicle in Front of Police . The car’s windshield gets shattered, and you can hear a woman inside screaming. Abhinav begs the attackers to stop.

Group Caught on Camera Damaging Car While Woman Screams Inside

He also posted lines from a Nawaz Deobandi poem, calling out the dangers of staying silent when violence happens.

Later, Abhinav clarified that the incident shouldn’t be linked to any religion or community. He said he deeply respects Sikhism, calling it a faith defined by courage, service, and humanity. The attack, he insisted, was carried out by a few people; it makes no sense to blame an entire community.

A few hours later, he updated everyone: Delhi Police arrested three people involved in the attack, and a court has sent them to judicial custody. The investigation is still going on.

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