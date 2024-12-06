Home
Friday, December 6, 2024
Abhishek Manu Singhvi Reacts On Allegation Of Carrying Wad Of Money In Parliament, Says Carries Only Rs 500

Congress MP and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi reacts, says that he finds it bizzare that even on such issues politics is raised.

The Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar in the parliament raised an issue where Abhishek Manu Singhvi is found to carry a ‘wad of money’ in the parliament.

He said that a wad of currency note was recovered by the security personnel from seat no 222 that is currently alloted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi. “I here by inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana..The matter was brought to my notice, and I made sure an investigation takes place and the same is underway.”

To this Congress MP and Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi reacts, calling it bizzare. He said that even such issues are being politicized.

In his statement to the media he said, “I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I reached the inside of the House yesterday at 12.57 pm. The House rose at 1 pm. From 1 to 1:30 pm, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen and had lunch.’

He added, “At 1:30 pm, I left Parliament. So my total stay in the House yesterday was 3 minutes and my stay in the canteen was 30 minutes. I find it bizarre that even on such issues politics is raised. Of course there must be an inquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere in any seat. “

“It means that each of us must have a seat where the seat itself can be locked and the key can be carried home by the MP because everybody can then do things on the seat and make allegations about this. If it was not tragic and serious it would be comical. I think everybody should cooperate in getting to the bottom of this and if there is a failing in the security agencies that must also be completely exposed…”

Also Read: A Wad Of Currency Notes Recovered From Abhishek Manu Singhvi’: Jagdeep Dhankar In Parliament

