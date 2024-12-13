Abhishek Manu Singhvi Weighs In On One Nation, One Election At Legally Speaking

At the ‘Legally Speaking’ event hosted by NewsX, the topic of “One Nation, One Election” sparked a vigorous debate, highlighting the complex nature of this proposal. At first glance, it seems like an attractive concept—offering uniformity, efficiency, and discipline. It is particularly appealing to urban and educated sections of society who value a sense of order in governance.

However, when examined more closely, the concept reveals significant constitutional, practical, and political challenges that make its successful implementation far more complicated than it initially appears.

The idea of synchronized elections is not entirely novel. Between 1952 and 1967, India successfully conducted simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. This arrangement was a result of synchronized political cycles. However, as political instability took root and governments at both the state and central levels collapsed due to defections, shifts in party support, and changes in loyalty, the concept of simultaneous elections began to unravel. This led to the staggered election cycle we now follow.

Constitutional and Practical Challenges

One of the main concerns surrounding the “One Nation, One Election” proposal is its constitutionality. To make synchronized elections a reality, a mechanism must be put in place to address the possibility of a government losing its majority before the next scheduled election. Some proponents suggest a law that would force a minority government to continue functioning until the next synchronized election. However, this raises several key issues:

Democratic Integrity : How can a government that lacks the necessary majority to govern be sustained artificially? This undermines the core principle of democracy, where a government must reflect the will of the people.

: How can a government that lacks the necessary majority to govern be sustained artificially? This undermines the core principle of democracy, where a government must reflect the will of the people. Federalism: India’s federal structure depends on the autonomy of state governments. Given that regional parties govern a large number of states, the proposal for synchronized elections could be viewed as an encroachment on their powers. The Constitution’s federal framework is vital, and any attempt to centralize power risks creating resistance from states.

Practical Implementation Challenges

Even if synchronized elections were successfully introduced, the practical hurdles would be enormous. Political dynamics are constantly shifting, with parties forming new alliances, experiencing defections, or witnessing changing electoral outcomes. For example, a scenario like the political turmoil of the 1990s, when governments fell out of sync due to shifting allegiances, could lead to repeated legal interventions. This would create instability and chaos, making it difficult to maintain consistent electoral schedules.

Moreover, the recent report on “One Nation, One Election” has been criticized for its vagueness and lack of concrete solutions. It fails to adequately address how elections would be synchronized logistically or the financial and administrative challenges of organizing simultaneous elections across such a large and diverse country.

Federalism Under Threat

The rise of regional parties in India further complicates the implementation of synchronized elections. Regional parties now govern more states than either of the two major national parties, Congress and BJP. These regional players cater to local issues and have priorities that often differ from those of the national parties. A uniform election schedule could marginalize their influence, weakening the principles of federalism and regional autonomy that are fundamental to India’s political system.

While the idea of “One Nation, One Election” may have superficial appeal, it is fraught with significant challenges that could undermine India’s democratic values. The proposal raises important questions about the relationship between federalism and democracy, as well as the practical difficulties of implementation. Instead of rushing toward its implementation, a deeper examination of its potential consequences is necessary. This process should involve extensive consultation and consensus-building to determine whether such a concept can be adapted to India’s complex political landscape. Only through careful consideration can a balanced and feasible approach emerge, if this concept is to be pursued at all.

