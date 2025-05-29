‘Absolutely Divisive’: Delhi High Court Criticizes Plea for Gujjar-Only Army Regiment

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday came down strongly on a petition seeking the creation of an exclusive army regiment for the Gujjar community, calling the idea “absolutely divisive.”

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday came down strongly on a petition seeking the creation of an exclusive army regiment for the Gujjar community, calling the idea “absolutely divisive.” The court made it clear that it found no legal ground to support such a demand, prompting the petitioner to withdraw the plea.

The petition had been filed by advocate Rohan Basoya, who had argued that just like the Indian Army has regiments named after specific communities such as Jats, Sikhs, and Gorkhas, the Gujjars too deserved a regiment of their own due to their long martial history.

Court Questions the Basis of the Demand

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela expressed strong reservations about the petition, stating that it had no merit and appeared to promote division along community lines.

“It’s absolutely divisive,” the bench remarked during the hearing, while questioning the legal foundation of the plea. “Which law vests a right to have such a regiment having people of a particular community? Where is that right? There has to be an infringement of the right.”

As the court pressed for a valid legal explanation, there was no satisfactory response from the petitioner’s side. The bench then warned that the petition could be dismissed with heavy costs if it was pursued further.

Petitioner Withdraws the Plea Midway

Faced with the court’s stern stance, the petitioner decided not to pursue the matter. According to the court order, “Heard the counsel for the petitioner. After arguing at some length, the counsel for the petitioner says that she has instructions from the petitioner to withdraw the writ. Accordingly, the petition is dismissed as withdrawn.”

A Case Based on Community Legacy

In his plea, Basoya had argued that the Gujjar community has a significant history of military service. He pointed out their participation in key conflicts such as the 1857 revolt, the Indo-Pak wars of 1947, 1965, and 1971, the 1999 Kargil War, and various counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed that despite this record, the community had never been given a dedicated regiment in the Indian Army.

“Despite this rich martial legacy, they (Gujjars) have not been accorded a dedicated regiment, unlike other martial communities such as Sikhs, Jats, Rajputs, Gorkhas, and Dogras,” the petition stated.

Basoya also argued that the exclusion of Gujjars from the Indian Army’s regimental system amounted to a violation of constitutional rights, particularly Articles 14 and 16, which deal with equality before the law and equal opportunity in public employment.

British-Era Regiments Cited as Precedent

To support his case, the petitioner referred to several regiments that were originally created by the British in the 19th century and were named after specific communities. These include the Jat Regiment, Sikh Regiment, Rajput Regiment, Gorkha Regiment, and Dogra Regiment—all of which are still part of the Indian Army’s structure.

Basoya’s argument was that these regiments set a precedent, and therefore the Gujjars deserved similar recognition. He claimed that the absence of a Gujjar regiment contradicted Indian Army traditions and failed to acknowledge the community’s contributions to the nation’s defense.