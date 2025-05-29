Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Absolutely Divisive’: Delhi High Court Criticizes Plea for Gujjar-Only Army Regiment

‘Absolutely Divisive’: Delhi High Court Criticizes Plea for Gujjar-Only Army Regiment

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday came down strongly on a petition seeking the creation of an exclusive army regiment for the Gujjar community, calling the idea “absolutely divisive.”

‘Absolutely Divisive’: Delhi High Court Criticizes Plea for Gujjar-Only Army Regiment

The Delhi High Court came down strongly on a petition seeking the creation of an exclusive army regiment for the Gujjar community


The Delhi High Court on Wednesday came down strongly on a petition seeking the creation of an exclusive army regiment for the Gujjar community, calling the idea “absolutely divisive.” The court made it clear that it found no legal ground to support such a demand, prompting the petitioner to withdraw the plea.

The petition had been filed by advocate Rohan Basoya, who had argued that just like the Indian Army has regiments named after specific communities such as Jats, Sikhs, and Gorkhas, the Gujjars too deserved a regiment of their own due to their long martial history.

Court Questions the Basis of the Demand

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela expressed strong reservations about the petition, stating that it had no merit and appeared to promote division along community lines.

“It’s absolutely divisive,” the bench remarked during the hearing, while questioning the legal foundation of the plea. “Which law vests a right to have such a regiment having people of a particular community? Where is that right? There has to be an infringement of the right.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the court pressed for a valid legal explanation, there was no satisfactory response from the petitioner’s side. The bench then warned that the petition could be dismissed with heavy costs if it was pursued further.

Petitioner Withdraws the Plea Midway

Faced with the court’s stern stance, the petitioner decided not to pursue the matter. According to the court order, “Heard the counsel for the petitioner. After arguing at some length, the counsel for the petitioner says that she has instructions from the petitioner to withdraw the writ. Accordingly, the petition is dismissed as withdrawn.”

A Case Based on Community Legacy

In his plea, Basoya had argued that the Gujjar community has a significant history of military service. He pointed out their participation in key conflicts such as the 1857 revolt, the Indo-Pak wars of 1947, 1965, and 1971, the 1999 Kargil War, and various counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed that despite this record, the community had never been given a dedicated regiment in the Indian Army.

“Despite this rich martial legacy, they (Gujjars) have not been accorded a dedicated regiment, unlike other martial communities such as Sikhs, Jats, Rajputs, Gorkhas, and Dogras,” the petition stated.

Basoya also argued that the exclusion of Gujjars from the Indian Army’s regimental system amounted to a violation of constitutional rights, particularly Articles 14 and 16, which deal with equality before the law and equal opportunity in public employment.

British-Era Regiments Cited as Precedent

To support his case, the petitioner referred to several regiments that were originally created by the British in the 19th century and were named after specific communities. These include the Jat Regiment, Sikh Regiment, Rajput Regiment, Gorkha Regiment, and Dogra Regiment—all of which are still part of the Indian Army’s structure.

Basoya’s argument was that these regiments set a precedent, and therefore the Gujjars deserved similar recognition. He claimed that the absence of a Gujjar regiment contradicted Indian Army traditions and failed to acknowledge the community’s contributions to the nation’s defense.

ALSO READ: Chennai Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions, 30 Stranded Mid-Air For Over 3 Hours

Filed under

Delhi High Court Gujjar-Only Army Regiment

newsx

Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Passes Away At 89 In Mohali
A notorious criminal, wan

Who Was The Criminal Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Killed In Police Encounter In Hapur?
newsx

Manipur MLAs Urge Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla To Restore Popular Government
newsx

Why Is Apple Renaming Operating Systems by Year Instead of Numbers, Starting With iOS 26
newsx

Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam Stuck In Lift At Chandigarh Secretariat; Rescued Safely, Video Goes Viral
The Delhi High Court came

‘Absolutely Divisive’: Delhi High Court Criticizes Plea for Gujjar-Only Army Regiment
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Passes Away At 89 In Mohali

Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Passes Away At 89 In Mohali

Who Was The Criminal Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Killed In Police Encounter In Hapur?

Who Was The Criminal Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Killed In Police Encounter In Hapur?

Manipur MLAs Urge Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla To Restore Popular Government

Manipur MLAs Urge Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla To Restore Popular Government

Why Is Apple Renaming Operating Systems by Year Instead of Numbers, Starting With iOS 26

Why Is Apple Renaming Operating Systems by Year Instead of Numbers, Starting With iOS 26

Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam Stuck In Lift At Chandigarh Secretariat; Rescued Safely, Video Goes Viral

Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam Stuck In Lift At Chandigarh Secretariat; Rescued Safely, Video Goes Viral

Entertainment

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal Post Filing Divorce

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal

Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist- Details Inside!

Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist-

Treated Me Like I Had Done A Bomb Blast: Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Was Kept In Same Cell As Ajmal Kasab During Jiah Khan Death Case

Treated Me Like I Had Done A Bomb Blast: Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Was Kept

How Many Properties Does Amitabh Bachchan Own? Big B Shells Out ₹40 Crore For 25,000 Sq. Ft. Plot In Ayodhya

How Many Properties Does Amitabh Bachchan Own? Big B Shells Out ₹40 Crore For 25,000

It’s Been An Annoyance, Says Brad Pitt On Dealing With Media Scrutiny Over Divorce With Angelina Jolie

It’s Been An Annoyance, Says Brad Pitt On Dealing With Media Scrutiny Over Divorce With

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You