‘Absolutely No Change In India’s Position’: Jaishankar Shuts Down Trump’s Kashmir Mediation Offer; Reaffirms India’s ‘Bilateral-Only’ Stand with Pakistan

Thursday, May 15, 2025
India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday firmly rejected any outside involvement in the country’s dealings with Pakistan, saying that India’s relationship with its neighbour will remain strictly bilateral.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday firmly rejected any outside involvement in the country’s dealings with Pakistan, saying that India’s relationship with its neighbour will remain strictly bilateral. His remarks came shortly after former US President Donald Trump claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between the two nations and even offered to mediate the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

“Absolutely No Change” in India’s Position: Jaishankar

Speaking to the media, Jaishankar was clear and direct about New Delhi’s long-held policy, “Our relations and dealings with Pakistan will be strictly bilateral. That is a national consensus for years, and there is absolutely no change in that.”

This statement was seen as a response not just to Trump’s social media post about the ceasefire, but also to his broader attempt to position himself as a peace broker in South Asia—something India has consistently resisted over the decades.

The Ceasefire After Operation Sindoor

The latest India-Pakistan tensions erupted after Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces in the early hours of May 7. The mission targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Punjab province in Pakistan.

According to the Indian military, the operation was a major success, resulting in the neutralization of over 100 terrorists.

A few days later, on May 10, both countries agreed to stop all hostilities and reached a quiet understanding to bring the situation under control.

Trump Takes Credit — India Pushes Back

However, the ceasefire led to a confusing back-and-forth when Donald Trump, on May 11, claimed on his platform Truth Social that it was his administration that had helped broker peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

“I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done,” Trump wrote.

He went a step further and offered to mediate the Kashmir issue, which has long been a point of intense conflict between India and Pakistan.

While Pakistan welcomed the idea, India firmly rejected it—as it has always done.

India’s Policy: Kashmir Talks Only Between Delhi and Islamabad

For decades, India has held a firm stance that all matters with Pakistan—including Kashmir—will be addressed bilaterally and not through third-party mediation. This approach is based on the Shimla Agreement of 1972, where both nations agreed to resolve disputes peacefully and without external involvement.

So when Trump extended his offer to help “solve” Kashmir, New Delhi stuck to its position.

This is not the first time Trump has made such a claim. Even during his presidency, he had previously said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on Kashmir—an assertion that India had quickly and categorically denied.

What Really Happened Behind the Ceasefire?

While Trump claimed his team played a role in de-escalating the situation, Indian military officials have a different version. According to Lt. General Rajiv Ghai, India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), it was his Pakistani counterpart who reached out first, asking for a reduction in tensions after suffering heavy losses in Operation Sindoor.

This casts doubt on Trump’s claims and strengthens India’s narrative that the ceasefire was a direct result of military-to-military communication—not international intervention.

The Bigger Picture: A Familiar Diplomatic Tug-of-War

India’s rejection of outside mediation is nothing new, but Trump’s attempt to insert himself into the conversation has brought the issue back into focus.

While Islamabad continues to seek international involvement, especially on Kashmir, New Delhi insists that the only way forward is through direct talks between the two countries—if and when conditions allow for it.

