Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • ABVP Protests Over Death Of Nepali Student At KIIT University

ABVP Protests Over Death Of Nepali Student At KIIT University

ABVP further urged the university administration to issue an apology to the Nepali students and take steps to ensure their security on campus.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
ABVP Protests Over Death Of Nepali Student At KIIT University


Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday staged a protest demanding justice for Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B.Tech student from Nepal, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ABVP, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), called for strict action against those responsible for the student’s death. The organization also strongly condemned the alleged suppression of students who protested against the incident, stating that their demands for a fair investigation should be addressed without intimidation.

The situation escalated when KIIT University issued a notice ordering all Nepali students to vacate the campus immediately. The university declared a “sine die” closure for international students from Nepal, asking them to leave the premises on February 17. This move sparked outrage among student organizations, activists, and the Nepali community.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following intense backlash, KIIT administration later reversed its decision, allowing over 700 Nepali students to return to their hostels and resume their studies. However, the initial order led to many students being stranded at railway stations after being forcibly evicted from their accommodations.

ABVP criticized KIIT’s actions, calling the eviction of Nepali students “illegal” and an “attack” on Bharat-Nepal relations. “ABVP strongly condemns the suppression of students protesting the tragic death of Prakriti Lamsal at KIIT, Odisha. Asking Nepali students to vacate the campus is illegal and an attack on Bharat-Nepal relations. We demand a fair investigation & action against those responsible,” the student organization stated on X.

ABVP further urged the university administration to issue an apology to the Nepali students and take steps to ensure their security on campus. “We also urge the university to issue an immediate apology to Nepali students, ensure their accommodation and food arrangements, and provide adequate compensation to the deceased student’s family,” ABVP added.

Prakriti Lamsal, a native of Rupandehi, Nepal, was found dead in her hostel under suspicious circumstances. The circumstances surrounding her demise prompted protests from Nepali students, who demanded a transparent investigation. However, the university’s crackdown on these protests led to severe criticism from various quarters.

The incident has sparked concerns over the treatment of international students in Indian universities and the need for transparent investigative mechanisms in cases of student deaths on campus.

ALSO READ: RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Highlights Humanity As The Greatest Religion At Harmony Week Session

Filed under

abvp KIIT University Prakriti Lamsal

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial Comeback

Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial...

AQIS Jharkhand Training Module Case: Delhi Police Files Charge Sheet Against Dr Ishtiyaq, 7 Others

AQIS Jharkhand Training Module Case: Delhi Police Files Charge Sheet Against Dr Ishtiyaq, 7 Others

Filmmaker Sarvesh Goel Hails Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 As A Spiritual Experience

Filmmaker Sarvesh Goel Hails Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 As A Spiritual Experience

Who is Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Whom PM Modi Personally Received?

Who is Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Whom PM Modi Personally Received?

Presidents’ Day 2025: History, Traditions, And What’s Open And Closed

Presidents’ Day 2025: History, Traditions, And What’s Open And Closed

Entertainment

Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial Comeback

Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial

Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Becomes The New Heartthrob After Viral Video | Watch

Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Becomes The New Heartthrob After Viral Video | Watch

Escorts Kubota Chairman Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud And Abetment To Suicide Case

Escorts Kubota Chairman Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud And Abetment To Suicide Case

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons Influencers Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons Influencers Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox