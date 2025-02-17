ABVP Protests Over Death Of Nepali Student At KIIT University

ABVP further urged the university administration to issue an apology to the Nepali students and take steps to ensure their security on campus.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday staged a protest demanding justice for Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B.Tech student from Nepal, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

ABVP, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), called for strict action against those responsible for the student’s death. The organization also strongly condemned the alleged suppression of students who protested against the incident, stating that their demands for a fair investigation should be addressed without intimidation.

The situation escalated when KIIT University issued a notice ordering all Nepali students to vacate the campus immediately. The university declared a “sine die” closure for international students from Nepal, asking them to leave the premises on February 17. This move sparked outrage among student organizations, activists, and the Nepali community.

ABVP strongly condemns the inhumane atrocities committed by the KIIT administration against protesting students following the tragic suicide of a Nepali student. ABVP staged a protest demanding strict action against those responsible.

Following intense backlash, KIIT administration later reversed its decision, allowing over 700 Nepali students to return to their hostels and resume their studies. However, the initial order led to many students being stranded at railway stations after being forcibly evicted from their accommodations.

ABVP criticized KIIT’s actions, calling the eviction of Nepali students “illegal” and an “attack” on Bharat-Nepal relations. “ABVP strongly condemns the suppression of students protesting the tragic death of Prakriti Lamsal at KIIT, Odisha. Asking Nepali students to vacate the campus is illegal and an attack on Bharat-Nepal relations. We demand a fair investigation & action against those responsible,” the student organization stated on X.

The Order for Nepali Students to Vacate the KIIT Campus Following the Suspicious Death of a Student Is Unethical and Inhumane

ABVP further urged the university administration to issue an apology to the Nepali students and take steps to ensure their security on campus. “We also urge the university to issue an immediate apology to Nepali students, ensure their accommodation and food arrangements, and provide adequate compensation to the deceased student’s family,” ABVP added.

Prakriti Lamsal, a native of Rupandehi, Nepal, was found dead in her hostel under suspicious circumstances. The circumstances surrounding her demise prompted protests from Nepali students, who demanded a transparent investigation. However, the university’s crackdown on these protests led to severe criticism from various quarters.

The incident has sparked concerns over the treatment of international students in Indian universities and the need for transparent investigative mechanisms in cases of student deaths on campus.

