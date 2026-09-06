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Home > India News > ABVP Vandalises MCD Office After Satya Niketan PG Collapse, Security Guard Injured: What Triggered Protest?

ABVP Vandalises MCD Office After Satya Niketan PG Collapse, Security Guard Injured: What Triggered Protest?

ABVP members vandalised the MCD office during a protest over the Satya Niketan PG building collapse that killed five people, with a security guard injured and protesters demanding the MCD commissioner’s resignation.

ABVP members vandalised the MCD office (Photo: X)
ABVP members vandalised the MCD office (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 23:20 IST

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members vandalised the MCD Office at Civic Centre. This came as a response to building collapses near Delhi’s Satya Niketan area. The demonstration was held at the Civic Centre over concerns about student safety and alleged negligence by civic authorities. During the protest, some activists entered the MCD premises and staged a dharna. Visuals from the spot showed shattered glass at the civic body office. Police teams were deployed to control the situation. Several protesters were later detained.

Security Guard Sustained Injuries During ABVP Protest

During the ABVP protest at the MCD Office at Civic Centre, a security guard sustained injuries. While sharing his point of view, the guard told ANI that police tried to stop the ABVP members, but they did not stop. “They also asked me to help stop them, and during that, I sustained injuries,” the guard added.

ABVP Demands MCD Commissioner’s Resignation

The ABVP demanded the resignation of MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar. It also called for a safety audit of student accommodations, including paying guest (PG) facilities, across Delhi. The student organisation alleged that safety rules were being ignored in several student-dominated areas. It said the Satya Niketan collapse had highlighted serious concerns about the condition of PG accommodations.

ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki called for a high-level investigation into the incident.

“A high-level probe must be initiated to ensure strict action against errant PG operators as well as the officials who permitted such unorganised PGs to run,” he said.

Five Killed in Satya Niketan PG Collapse

The building collapse took place near Shiv Mandir in Satya Niketan at around 1.30 pm on Sunday. The structure was a five-storey boys’ PG. An adjacent building also collapsed, according to an eyewitness. Delhi Police said five people have died in the incident, while several others were rescued.

Preliminary information from NDMC vice chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal indicated that construction work was being carried out to open a basement in the existing structure. He said strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

Rescue Teams Search Rubble for Survivors

Rescue operations continued at the site as emergency teams searched through the debris. The NDRF, Delhi Fire Services and police were involved in the operation. JCB machines were also deployed to remove the rubble and reach areas where people could still be trapped.

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ABVP Vandalises MCD Office After Satya Niketan PG Collapse, Security Guard Injured: What Triggered Protest?
Tags: ABVP MCD protestABVP protest DelhiABVP vandalises MCD officeDelhi PG building collapseMCD office vandalismSatya Niketan building collapseSatya Niketan PG building collapse

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ABVP Vandalises MCD Office After Satya Niketan PG Collapse, Security Guard Injured: What Triggered Protest?

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ABVP Vandalises MCD Office After Satya Niketan PG Collapse, Security Guard Injured: What Triggered Protest?
ABVP Vandalises MCD Office After Satya Niketan PG Collapse, Security Guard Injured: What Triggered Protest?
ABVP Vandalises MCD Office After Satya Niketan PG Collapse, Security Guard Injured: What Triggered Protest?
ABVP Vandalises MCD Office After Satya Niketan PG Collapse, Security Guard Injured: What Triggered Protest?

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