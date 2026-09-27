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Home > India News > AC, TV, Appliances Prices To Rise Up To 8% From October 1; What To Expect Ahead Of Festive Season?

AC, TV, Appliances Prices To Rise Up To 8% From October 1; What To Expect Ahead Of Festive Season?

Air conditioners are expected to see a 5-8% price increase, while some manufacturers are also raising prices of refrigerators, washing machines and LED TVs.

Several major brands have already announced increases, while others are assessing the impact. (Source:Social media)
Several major brands have already announced increases, while others are assessing the impact. (Source:Social media)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 18:01 IST

Ahead of the peak festive season, leading appliance and consumer electronics manufacturers are set to increase prices of several products, including air conditioners, LED TVs and washing machines, from October 1. Industry executives said prices could rise by around 5-8% across select categories as manufacturers face higher input costs and currency volatility. The latest increase is expected to put additional pressure on consumers ahead of the festive shopping period and marks the third round of price hikes in 2026.

AC Prices Likely To Rise 5-8%

Air-conditioner prices are expected to see one of the steepest increases, with manufacturers planning hikes of around 5-8%. Some companies are also raising prices of washing machines, refrigerators and LED TVs by around 3-4%, while others are still assessing the impact of rising costs.

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Higher Metal, Input Costs Drive Price Hikes

Industry executives attributed the planned increases to rising prices of key inputs, including copper, steel and crude oil derivatives. Currency exchange volatility, linked partly to uncertainty surrounding the ongoing West Asia crisis, has also added to manufacturers’ cost pressures. Companies are assessing how much of the increased costs can be passed on to consumers while maintaining demand during the crucial festive season.

Major Brands Announce Price Increases

Companies including Blue Star, Godrej Appliances, Haier, Daikin and Super Plastronics have announced or confirmed price increases ranging between 4% and 10% across categories. Panasonic, however, said it was still evaluating the situation and had not yet taken a final decision on a price increase.

Companies Already Raised Prices

Daikin Airconditioning India Chairman and Managing Director Kanwaljeet Jawa said the company had already increased prices by 8-10% from September 16. With further hikes expected from October 1, consumers looking to purchase appliances during the festive season could face higher prices across several categories.
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AC, TV, Appliances Prices To Rise Up To 8% From October 1; What To Expect Ahead Of Festive Season?
Tags: AC price hikeAC prices increaseappliance pricesconsumer electronics pricesfestive season 2026LED TV pricesOctober 1 price hikerefrigerator price hikeTV price hikewashing machine price hike

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AC, TV, Appliances Prices To Rise Up To 8% From October 1; What To Expect Ahead Of Festive Season?
AC, TV, Appliances Prices To Rise Up To 8% From October 1; What To Expect Ahead Of Festive Season?
AC, TV, Appliances Prices To Rise Up To 8% From October 1; What To Expect Ahead Of Festive Season?
AC, TV, Appliances Prices To Rise Up To 8% From October 1; What To Expect Ahead Of Festive Season?
AC, TV, Appliances Prices To Rise Up To 8% From October 1; What To Expect Ahead Of Festive Season?

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