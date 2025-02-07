ACB Team Arrives At Kejriwal’s Residence Amid BJP Poaching Allegations

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team arrived at Arvind Kejriwal's residence following a probe recommendation by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena into allegations of BJP attempting to poach AAP MLAs.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team arrived at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal following allegations of BJP attempting to poach AAP MLAs. The visit comes after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a probe into claims that AAP legislators were offered bribes to switch parties.

The complaint, filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleges that AAP’s accusations were “false and baseless”, aimed at tarnishing BJP’s image and creating unrest in Delhi after the polling concluded on February 5.

AAP Calls It “Political Drama”

AAP’s Legal Cell President Sanjeev Nasiar claimed that the ACB team had been waiting outside Kejriwal’s residence for over half an hour without presenting any official documents.

“The ACB team has no papers or instructions. They are continuously on calls. When asked for an official notice, they had nothing. AAP MP Sanjay Singh is already at the ACB office to register a complaint. On whose orders are they here?” Nasiar questioned.

Slamming the BJP, he added, “This is nothing but a conspiracy to create a political drama, which will soon be exposed. No one will be allowed inside without a legal notice.”

AAP Files Complaint Against BJP

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh visited the ACB office to file a complaint against the BJP, accusing the party of indulging in horse-trading.

“BJP has offered ₹15 crore each to our MLAs and ministers. They are trying to buy our leaders,” Singh told the media.

AAP’s Sandeep Pathak echoed similar allegations, stating that 16 AAP candidates received calls from BJP leaders offering cash and ministerial posts if they defected. He called it “part of BJP’s election management” and claimed that the party was trying to manipulate the post-poll scenario.

Kejriwal’s Allegations & Exit Polls

Arvind Kejriwal had earlier alleged that BJP was actively reaching out to AAP candidates. “Some agencies claim BJP will win over 55 seats. In the last two hours alone, 16 of our candidates received calls offering ₹15 crore and ministerial positions if they joined BJP,” he said.

Exit polls remain divided on the Delhi Assembly election outcome. While one predicts BJP winning 51-60 seats out of 70, two others project a win for AAP. With results set to be announced on February 8, all eyes remain on the final verdict as AAP looks to defend its stronghold in Delhi against BJP’s aggressive campaign.

(With ANI Inputs)

