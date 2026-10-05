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Home > India News > ACP Vivek Bhagat, Accused Of Alleged Molestation By Woman At Jantar Mantar, Promoted To Additional DCP

ACP Vivek Bhagat, Accused Of Alleged Molestation By Woman At Jantar Mantar, Promoted To Additional DCP

ACP Bhagat has been promoted to Additional DCP days after a woman journalist allegedly accused police personnel of molestation during a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The promotion is reportedly part of a routine, time-bound process for eligible DANIPS officers. (Source:X)
The promotion is reportedly part of a routine, time-bound process for eligible DANIPS officers. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 20:41 IST

Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat has been promoted to the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, days after allegations of sexual harassment were raised against police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar. The protest was held against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The promotion, however, is understood to be part of a routine, time-bound process for officers. Bhagat is among 12 DANIPS officers who have been promoted, while three other officers from his batch have also received the same promotion.

Sexual Harassment Allegations During Jantar Mantar Protest

Three women journalists had filed complaints alleging sexual harassment by police personnel during the Jantar Mantar protest. Bhagat was among the police officers deployed at the site when the alleged incidents took place. The allegations against the police personnel have triggered questions over the timing of Bhagat’s promotion, although the promotion itself is reportedly part of the regular career progression process for eligible officers.

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CJP Founder Questions Promotion

Reacting to the development, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned whether Bhagat was being “rewarded for molestation”. His remarks came in response to the allegations linked to the Jantar Mantar protest. The allegations remain claims and are subject to investigation. No conclusion regarding Bhagat’s culpability has been established on the basis of the complaints alone.

Bhagat Previously in News Over Protests

Vivek Bhagat has also been in the news previously in connection with protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. His deployment at protests has brought him into public focus on multiple occasions. The latest controversy centres on the complaints filed by the three journalists and the timing of his promotion. Authorities are expected to examine the allegations separately from the routine promotion process. Further details on any departmental or legal action will depend on the outcome of the proceedings.
Also Read: Pakistan’s Balochistan Sees 308 Percent Surge in Enforced Disappearances Since 2020: Report

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ACP Vivek Bhagat, Accused Of Alleged Molestation By Woman At Jantar Mantar, Promoted To Additional DCP
Tags: ACP Vivek BhagatAdditional DCP Vivek Bhagathome-hero-pos-1Jantar Mantar molestation allegationJantar Mantar protestpolice molestation allegationVivek BhagatVivek Bhagat promotion

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ACP Vivek Bhagat, Accused Of Alleged Molestation By Woman At Jantar Mantar, Promoted To Additional DCP
ACP Vivek Bhagat, Accused Of Alleged Molestation By Woman At Jantar Mantar, Promoted To Additional DCP
ACP Vivek Bhagat, Accused Of Alleged Molestation By Woman At Jantar Mantar, Promoted To Additional DCP
ACP Vivek Bhagat, Accused Of Alleged Molestation By Woman At Jantar Mantar, Promoted To Additional DCP
ACP Vivek Bhagat, Accused Of Alleged Molestation By Woman At Jantar Mantar, Promoted To Additional DCP

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