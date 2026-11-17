The Supreme Court has awarded Rs 30 lakh in compensation to a man who remained in prison for more than seven years even after being acquitted in a murder case, due to a failure by authorities to communicate the acquittal order to jail officials. Devilal Gond was acquitted by the Chhattisgarh High Court on January 20, 2018, but was not released until May 19, 2025. Calling it a failure of the criminal justice administration, the Supreme Court highlighted the absence of a statutory framework in India to compensate people for wrongful incarceration and stressed the need for a proper legislative mechanism.

A bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was hearing Gond’s appeal against the Rs 2 lakh compensation awarded by the Chhattisgarh High Court. In its judgment, authored by Justice Sachdeva, the Supreme Court said the authorities’ explanation showed “complete remissness” and reflected a serious lack of coordination and institutional dysfunction.

Supreme Court says man lost prime years due to official negligence

Gond was arrested on December 7, 2012, in a murder case and convicted by a Sessions Court on August 14, 2013, under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. However, the Chhattisgarh High Court overturned his conviction and acquitted him on January 20, 2018. The State did not challenge the acquittal, which consequently became final.

Despite this, Gond remained behind bars until May 19, 2025, spending over seven years and three months in prison after his acquittal. The State said the lapse came to light only on May 15, 2025, during a records-verification exercise concerning appeals filed by prisoners lodged in Central Jail. There had been a communication gap between jail authorities and legal aid officials. The jail superintendent had written to the concerned panel lawyer in April and June 2018 seeking an update on Gond’s appeal, but the acquittal order never reached the prison authorities.

“The Appellant lost his prime youth on account of the apathy and lack of promptitude on the part of the authorities,” Justice Sachdeva observed. The Court noted that Gond was around 28 when acquitted and about 35 when released. He lost his liberty, livelihood, earning opportunities, education and skill-development prospects, besides suffering the physical and mental hardships of imprisonment.

Supreme Court refers to wrongful incarceration precedents and Law Commission report

The Supreme Court referred to the Delhi High Court’s 2017 decision in Babloo Chauhan v. State (Government of NCT of Delhi) and the Law Commission of India’s 277th Report, which examined wrongful prosecution and recommended compensation and rehabilitation. The report recognised that the damage extends beyond loss of liberty to financial hardship, reputational damage, social stigma and psychological suffering.

It also referred to its September 2025 judgment in Sohan Singh @ Bablu v. State of Madhya Pradesh, where Rs 25 lakh compensation was awarded to a man who remained in prison for four years and seven months even after completing his sentence.

Following that judgment, the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed prompt communication of acquittal and release orders to jail authorities, compliance reports from trial courts and legal services authorities, and periodic prison inspections to identify inmates detained despite completing their sentences.

Supreme Court asks High Courts to consider online criminal justice system

The Supreme Court also took note of the Online Criminal Justice Ecosystem launched by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The integrated platform connects police, courts, prisons, prosecution, forensic institutions and hospitals, allowing secure and prompt sharing of case diaries, medical and forensic reports, court orders and other criminal justice information. It also digitises and streamlines bail processing and related activities.

The Court said the system improves efficiency and transparency while helping ensure timely compliance with judicial orders. It directed all High Courts to consider issuing directions similar to those of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and consider establishing such an online ecosystem.

The Supreme Court also ordered that a copy of the judgment be circulated to the Registrar Generals of all High Courts for placement before their respective Chief Justices for consideration.

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