Activists Urge NMC To Implement Supreme Court Orders For NEET Aspirants With Disabilities

A group of health professionals, including individuals with disabilities, has called on the National Medical Commission (NMC) to ensure compliance with two Supreme Court orders aimed at supporting NEET aspirants with disabilities for the upcoming NEET-UG 2025. With the examination set for May 4, the activists are pressing the medical education regulator to implement measures that ensure accessible and fair opportunities for candidates with disabilities.

Supreme Court Verdicts and Activists’ Demands

The activists’ requests stem from two Supreme Court judgments issued in October 2024, which focused on the assessment of disability among medical aspirants. One key aspect of the ruling was the establishment of “enabling units” in medical colleges. These units are intended to assist students with disabilities in accessing clinical accommodations and ensuring they have the same educational opportunities as their peers.

The group “Doctors With Disabilities: Agents of Change” has written to the NMC, demanding that the guidelines from the Supreme Court be implemented. The activists are calling for clear instructions to be issued regarding the establishment of enabling units, the inclusion of experts on disability justice in the formation of guidelines, and the creation of a database detailing accessibility provisions across medical colleges.

Enabling Units and Equal Opportunity Cells in Medical Colleges

The Supreme Court emphasized the importance of enabling units in every medical college. These units are designed to act as support systems for students with disabilities, providing guidance, counseling, and facilitating access to necessary accommodations. The Court further mandated that colleges should inform students about these units through an information booklet, college websites, and the Equal Opportunity Policy under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Along with enabling units, the Court also stressed the role of equal opportunity cells, which work with marginalized groups such as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) to ensure equal access to education.

Call for Database and Accessibility Information

In line with the Supreme Court’s directives, activists have demanded that the NMC create a comprehensive database that details accessibility provisions, assistive technologies, and reasonable accommodations available across medical colleges. The database would serve as a critical resource for NEET-UG aspirants with disabilities, helping them make informed decisions about which institutions they can apply to, based on the available support systems.

Additionally, the apex court instructed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) include these accessibility details in the NEET-UG application portal. This would allow prospective students with disabilities to make more informed decisions when choosing medical colleges during the application process.

NEET-UG 2025 and the NTA’s Brochure

The NEET-UG 2025 examination will be conducted on May 4, and the NTA began the application process on February 7. However, the brochure released by the NTA has come under scrutiny. Dr. Satendra Singh, a member of the advocacy group “Doctors With Disabilities: Agents of Change,” expressed his disappointment over the lack of compliance with the Supreme Court’s directives, accusing the NMC of neglecting the rights of candidates with disabilities.

Dr. Singh argued that the failure to include the necessary information in the NTA brochure constitutes contempt of court, as the NMC and NTA are bound by the Supreme Court’s orders. He emphasized that when the highest courts issue such rulings, compliance is mandatory, not optional.

Regulator’s Failure to Implement Court Orders

The activists’ concerns stem from a broader pattern of non-compliance by the NMC with the directives of both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. Despite repeated orders, the necessary measures to ensure that aspirants with disabilities have equal access to medical education have not been adequately implemented.

Dr. Singh further added, “The NMC must create a database of accessibility provisions, assistive technologies, and clinical accommodations available in all medical colleges before the 2025-26 admission counselling process begins.”

What the NMC Must Do

To comply with the Supreme Court’s orders and ensure a level playing field for all NEET aspirants, the NMC must take the following actions:

Establish Enabling Units: Each medical college should have a designated enabling unit to support students with disabilities and provide clinical accommodations. Create a Comprehensive Accessibility Database: The NMC should create a database that includes details about accessibility provisions, assistive technologies, and clinical accommodations in all medical colleges. Update the NEET-UG Application Portal: The NTA should ensure that the application portal outlines accessibility information, helping aspirants with disabilities make informed decisions. Involve Disability Experts: The NMC should include experts on disability justice in the formulation of guidelines to ensure that the needs of students with disabilities are adequately addressed. Direct Medical Colleges to Submit Compliance Reports: The NMC must instruct all medical colleges to submit compliance reports regarding the establishment of enabling units and their accessibility provisions to the University Grants Commission (UGC).

As the NEET-UG 2025 approaches, the demand for the implementation of Supreme Court rulings regarding disability accommodation in medical education is growing louder. Activists and health professionals are calling on the NMC and the NTA to ensure that medical colleges are accessible to all students, regardless of their disabilities. With the right measures in place, NEET aspirants with disabilities will have a better chance at success, helping to level the playing field in the competitive world of medical education. The NMC’s response to these demands will be crucial in ensuring that these aspirants are not left behind.