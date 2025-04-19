Actor Shine Tom Chacko Arrested Under NDPS Act Following Viral Hotel Escape In Kochi

This development comes just months after the actor was acquitted in a 2015 drug case, raising renewed concerns about the prevalence of drug use in the Malayalam film industry.

Popular Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been arrested by the Kochi City police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following an interrogation that lasted over four hours at the Ernakulam Town North police station on Saturday.

The arrest comes after a recent narcotics raid at a hotel in Kochi, during which the actor allegedly fled the scene. As per initial reports, Shine has been booked under Section 27 (punishment for consumption of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances) and Section 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS Act.

Shine Tom Chacko appeared for questioning earlier in the day at around 10:30 AM, accompanied by his legal counsel. The police are probing both his alleged consumption of banned substances and his involvement in the incident that unfolded at the hotel.

According to sources, the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted the raid following a tip-off about drug use at the hotel. CCTV footage from the scene shows Shine reportedly escaping from the third floor by jumping through a window to the second floor before fleeing via the staircase footage that has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread public attention.

This development comes just months after the actor was acquitted in a 2015 drug case, raising renewed concerns about the prevalence of drug use in the Malayalam film industry.

In a related matter, actress Vincy Aloshious had earlier accused Shine of inappropriate behavior under the influence of drugs, filing a formal complaint with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

The police have not ruled out further questioning and indicated that additional arrests could follow as the investigation progresses.

