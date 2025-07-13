LIVE TV
Actor Vijay To Lead High-Profile Protest In Tamil Nadu Custodial Death

Actor Vijay To Lead High-Profile Protest In Tamil Nadu Custodial Death

Actor Vijay will lead a massive protest today in Tamil Nadu demanding justice for Ajith Kumar, a temple guard who died in police custody. The CBI is probing the case. Vijay’s party, TVK, is calling for a High Court-monitored SIT to ensure accountability.

Vijay leads protest demanding justice for custodial death victim Ajith.
Vijay leads protest demanding justice for custodial death victim Ajith. (The News Minute)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 12:31:06 IST

Tamil cinema actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay will spearhead a huge public agitation in Tamil Nadu today, seeking justice for 28-year-old Ajith Kumar, a temple security guard, who reportedly succumbed to custodial torture. It is Vijay’s first public protest since floating his political party earlier this year.

Ajith Kumar, who was employed as a private security guard at ancient Madapuram Temple in Sivagangai district, was arrested last month on a complaint of jewellery theft. He succumbed to injuries in the custody of police a few days later. A report of a sessions court judge, submitted before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, authenticated that Ajith had been illegally confined and subjected to custodial torture. His autopsy showed severe injuries to his head and limbs, and internal bleeding in the brain all in accordance with traumatic brain injury.

High Court has now directed CBI to submit its final report on the case on or before August 20. The case was shifted to the CBI by the Tamil Nadu government amid public outrage and high pressure from human rights organizations. Chief Minister MK Stalin made an apology to the family and has promised “there should be no doubts over the investigation.”

Tamil Nadu Custodial Death background

The case had initially arisen from a theft complaint by a lady called Nikita, who has also been transferred to the CBI for re-investigation. Five police officials have been arrested, DSP suspended, and Sivagangai Superintendent of Police (SP) put under compulsory wait.

TVK is now calling for a High Court-supervised Special Investigation Team (SIT) for an unbiased and transparent probe. Before today’s rally, Vijay had a meeting with the relatives of other victims of custodial deaths at the party headquarters, it shows this movement may develop into a broader campaign against police brutality and custodial violence Tamil Nadu.

Political observers look at this day’s protest as Vijay’s calculated demonstration of muscle-flexing as he is emerging as a Chief Ministerial candidate-in-waiting for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The TVK has also signaled its political position by not going along with the BJP, either directly or indirectly.

The protest is likely to attract huge numbers and the involvement of civil society organizations, human rights campaign organizations, and families of victims of custodial violence in the past. As Tamil Nadu struggles with issues of police accountability, today’s agitation may prove to be a game-changer in the political as well as social discourse of the state.

