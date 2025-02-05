Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Adani Family Launches ‘Mangal Seva’ To Support Newly Married Women With Disabilities

Each year, 500 women will receive financial assistance of INR 10 lakh to help uplift their lives.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Adani Family Launches ‘Mangal Seva’ To Support Newly Married Women With Disabilities


In a heartwarming move, the Adani family has launched a groundbreaking initiative called ‘Mangal Seva,’ aimed at supporting newly married women with disabilities. The program, which will provide financial assistance of INR 10 lakh each to 500 such women annually, was announced ahead of Jeet Adani’s upcoming wedding.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, took the first step in launching the program by meeting 21 newly married women with disabilities and their husbands at his home just two days before his own wedding. The event marks a significant moment as Jeet is set to marry Diva Shah on 7 February 2025 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gautam Adani’s Blessings For The Newlyweds

Expressing his pride and joy on social media, Gautam Adani shared his thoughts about this philanthropic initiative, emphasizing the importance of service in life. His social philosophy, “सेवा साधना है, सेवा प्रार्थना है और सेवा ही परमात्मा है” (Service is discipline, service is prayer, and service is God), guided the family’s decision to start ‘Mangal Seva.’

Here is Gautam Adani’s X post:

He expressed his happiness that Jeet and Diva are beginning their married life with such a noble commitment and praised the couple for their pledge to help uplift the lives of disabled women and their families.

Jeet Adani’s Philanthropic Commitment

As the Director of Adani Airport Holdings, Jeet Adani oversees a portfolio of eight airports across India, along with the Adani Group’s operations in defense, petrochemicals, and copper. He is also instrumental in driving the company’s digital transformation initiatives. However, Jeet’s focus on philanthropy, particularly for individuals with disabilities, is deeply inspired by his mother, Dr. Priti Adani, who expanded the Adani Foundation from a small rural project in Gujarat into a global force for social change.

Through the ‘Mangal Seva’ program, Jeet and Diva aim to enhance the quality of life for disabled women, providing them with the financial security needed to live with dignity and independence. This initiative marks the beginning of their journey as a couple committed to creating a positive and lasting impact on society.

Jeet Adani is set to marry Diva Jaimin Shah on Friday, February 7, in Ahmedabad. Jeet’s wedding will follow simple and traditional customs, as confirmed by Gautam Adani. The couple got engaged in March 2023. Diva Shah is the daughter of Jaimin Shah, a prominent diamond merchant and co-owner of C. Dinesh and Co. Private Limited, a well-known diamond manufacturing firm with operations in Mumbai and Surat.

ALSO READ: Chennai Auto Driver And Two Others Assault Woman, Abandon Her In Another Vehicle

Filed under

Gautam Adani Jeet Adani

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: This is the Only Exit Poll Agency That Gives Congress 2 Seats

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: This is the Only Exit Poll Agency That Gives Congress 2...

Delhi elctions 2025 Poll Of Polls: Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Lead In National Capital

Delhi elctions 2025 Poll Of Polls: Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Lead In National Capital

Manhandling Of Senior Lawyer: Supreme Court Directs Local Bar Body Officials To Appear

Manhandling Of Senior Lawyer: Supreme Court Directs Local Bar Body Officials To Appear

Who Will Win Delhi ? DV Research Exit Poll Result Reveals AAP To Stand Behind BJP

Who Will Win Delhi ? DV Research Exit Poll Result Reveals AAP To Stand Behind...

JVC Exit Poll Results For Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Set For A Strong Showing, AAP Faces Tough Competition

JVC Exit Poll Results For Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Set For A Strong Showing,...

Entertainment

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid Divorce Rumours With Hailey Bieber

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar’s Film With Kartik Aaryan?

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar’s Film With Kartik Aaryan?

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23 Crore

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In Chennai

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox