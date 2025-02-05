Adani Family Launches ‘Mangal Seva’ To Support Newly Married Women With Disabilities

In a heartwarming move, the Adani family has launched a groundbreaking initiative called ‘Mangal Seva,’ aimed at supporting newly married women with disabilities. The program, which will provide financial assistance of INR 10 lakh each to 500 such women annually, was announced ahead of Jeet Adani’s upcoming wedding.

Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, took the first step in launching the program by meeting 21 newly married women with disabilities and their husbands at his home just two days before his own wedding. The event marks a significant moment as Jeet is set to marry Diva Shah on 7 February 2025 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Gautam Adani’s Blessings For The Newlyweds

Expressing his pride and joy on social media, Gautam Adani shared his thoughts about this philanthropic initiative, emphasizing the importance of service in life. His social philosophy, “सेवा साधना है, सेवा प्रार्थना है और सेवा ही परमात्मा है” (Service is discipline, service is prayer, and service is God), guided the family’s decision to start ‘Mangal Seva.’

Here is Gautam Adani’s X post:

He expressed his happiness that Jeet and Diva are beginning their married life with such a noble commitment and praised the couple for their pledge to help uplift the lives of disabled women and their families.

Jeet Adani’s Philanthropic Commitment

As the Director of Adani Airport Holdings, Jeet Adani oversees a portfolio of eight airports across India, along with the Adani Group’s operations in defense, petrochemicals, and copper. He is also instrumental in driving the company’s digital transformation initiatives. However, Jeet’s focus on philanthropy, particularly for individuals with disabilities, is deeply inspired by his mother, Dr. Priti Adani, who expanded the Adani Foundation from a small rural project in Gujarat into a global force for social change.

Through the ‘Mangal Seva’ program, Jeet and Diva aim to enhance the quality of life for disabled women, providing them with the financial security needed to live with dignity and independence. This initiative marks the beginning of their journey as a couple committed to creating a positive and lasting impact on society.

Jeet Adani is set to marry Diva Jaimin Shah on Friday, February 7, in Ahmedabad. Jeet’s wedding will follow simple and traditional customs, as confirmed by Gautam Adani. The couple got engaged in March 2023. Diva Shah is the daughter of Jaimin Shah, a prominent diamond merchant and co-owner of C. Dinesh and Co. Private Limited, a well-known diamond manufacturing firm with operations in Mumbai and Surat.

