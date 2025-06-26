Live Tv
Adani Foundation Collaborates With DMIHER To Establish A Global Centre Of Excellence In Healthcare

Adani Foundation Collaborates With DMIHER To Establish A Global Centre Of Excellence In Healthcare

The Datt Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (DMIHER), a deemed-to-be institution located in Maharashtra, has partnered with the Adani Foundation, the Adani Group's CSR arm, to establish it as a global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the provision of affordable healthcare education and delivery.

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 26, 2025 19:52:29 IST

The Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of the Adani Group, has tied up with the Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (DMIHER), a Maharashtra-based deemed-to-be university, to develop it into a global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in affordable healthcare education and delivery mechanism. 

This collaboration is inspired by Chairman Gautam Adani’s philosophy: “Seva hi Sadhana hai” (Service is Worship) and reflects the diversified conglomerate’s belief that access to quality healthcare and education is fundamental to nation-building.

 

Strengthening India’s Healthcare Education Ecosystem 

The alliance with DMIHER aims to strengthen the institution’s reach and impact across academic innovation, clinical research and community health. 

DMIHER currently operates: 

· 15 institutes and 5 teaching hospitals 

· Offers 217 academic programmes across 13 disciplines, including undergraduate, postgraduate, super-specialty, doctoral and fellowship courses 

This collaboration aligns with the Adani Group’s “Temple of Healthcare” concept, which reimagines healthcare facilities not just as treatment centres, but as institutions of service, dignity and compassion. 

A Shared Vision for Inclusive Progress 

The collaboration between the Adani Foundation and DMIHER will pave the way for scalable, affordable, and high-quality healthcare and education. It also embodies the Adani Foundation’s mission to uplift communities through purposeful service—where opportunity, access and compassion converge. 

Leadership Insights 

Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, said: “This collaboration with DMIHER reflects our belief that access to quality healthcare and education is a fundamental right — not a privilege. We are proud to support the creation of a Centre of Excellence that will combine academic innovation, clinical research and community care. Together, we aim to build a scalable model that serves with dignity and contributes meaningfully towards the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.” 

Shri Datta Meghe, Founder of DMIHER, remarked, “It fills me with immense pride to see this collaboration take shape. Over 35 years, our vision of a self-reliant health and education ecosystem has matured into a powerful reality. Collaborating with the Adani Foundation marks a pivotal step in advancing both regional and national development. In the spirit of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, this alliance reflects our shared commitment to inclusive and sustainable progress.”  

