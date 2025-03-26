Adani Green Energy Gallery At London’s Science Museum Draws 7 Lakh Visitors In Its Inaugural Year

Sponsored by Adani Green Energy Ltd AGEL and curated by the Science Museum, the gallery was inaugurated on March 26, 2024, by Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Green Energy. Offering free entry, the exhibition delves into the transformative potential of renewable energy in combating climate change.

In just one year since its establishment, The Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum in London has captivated 7 lakh visitors, showcasing groundbreaking technologies aimed at shaping a low-carbon future, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) announced on Wednesday.

Sponsored by Adani Green Energy Ltd AGEL and curated by the Science Museum, the gallery was inaugurated on March 26, 2024, by Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Green Energy. Offering free entry, the exhibition delves into the transformative potential of renewable energy in combating climate change.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The gallery explores how we can generate and use energy more sustainably, accelerating the urgent transition to a low-carbon world,” the statement read. Over the past year, it has hosted more than 40 curator-led tours for distinguished organizations, including the Climate Change Committee, the Met Office, the World Energy Council, Universcience, and various UK government departments.

These curated tours have provided deep insights into the rapid evolution of energy systems and the critical decarbonisation strategies required to address climate change. A testament to its innovative approach, the gallery was honored with the prestigious 2024 Brick Awards in the innovation category for featuring a pioneering low-carbon brick bench.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

One of its standout exhibits is the world’s first 100 percent hydrogen-fired brick, uniquely showcased as a bench. The exhibition highlights revolutionary advancements in sustainable energy, particularly in low-carbon brick manufacturing, which has demonstrated an 81-84 percent reduction in carbon emissions across three firings compared to conventional natural gas methods.

The gallery has also introduced an upgraded Decarbonisation Tracker Exhibit, designed to monitor the carbon intensity of Britain’s electricity supply. This dynamic display tracks the amount of CO2 emissions released per unit of electricity supplied across different years. Notably, in 2024, the UK recorded its lowest-ever CO2 emissions per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity. The exhibit will continue tracking these emissions until 2035.

With a strong focus on climate science, the gallery aims to educate and inspire action toward cleaner energy sources to mitigate climate change. AGEL, one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies, currently operates over 13 gigawatts of wind, solar, and hybrid renewable energy projects, reinforcing its commitment to advancing global net-zero goals.

Designed by award-winning architecture firm Unknown Works, the gallery embodies sustainability in its very structure. It repurposed unused shelves from the Science Museum’s former object store, minimized its carbon footprint, and incorporated recyclable aluminum wherever possible.

ALSO READ: Adani And PGTI To Launch Invitational Golf Championship