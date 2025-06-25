Adani Group Leads Community Welfare Drive In Puri With Food, Safety And Hygiene Initiatives

Adani Group implemented a series of major community welfare initiatives in Puri. With the distribution of quality food and cool drinks at the center of its efforts, the group has also taken the extra step to ensure comfort, security, and well-being to individuals.

This program ensures to provide cold beverages and healthy food to the poor people. These timely activities are aimed to provide instant relief for many especially tourists, pilgrims and local residents who are facing harsh weather conditions. Adani group ensured that basic nutritional requirements are addressed effectively and given with dignity.

Adani Group employed 450 Lifeguards for Public Safety

After understanding, the climatic and geographical difficulties of the region, Adani Group has commissioned 450 trained lifeguards. Lifeguards have been strategically posted around water bodies and trouble spots to provide timely assistance and ensure public safety.

Adani Group Gave Umbrellas and Caps for Protection against Heat

To counter the scorching heat and unaffordable sunlight, welfare provisions feature the systematic distribution of caps and umbrellas. It is a simple yet effective response designed to protect people from heat-related pain, particularly for those who stay for extended periods outside.

Adani Group is Cooling Down the Pathways in Puri

Adding to this, water spraying activities are also undertaken on important routes to further guide pedestrian comfort. This human friendly technique proves to be a stress relief for some. This has also reduced the surface temperatures and made walking more manageable even in the intense heat of summer.

For a healthy and clean environment, Adani group has also conducted intensive cleaning campaigns for promoting hygiene and sanitation in areas of high-density activity.

